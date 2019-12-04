Chief Growth Officer: Please Touch Museum

How would you like to be part of the team at the most beloved children’s museum in Philadelphia? Please Touch Museum (PTM), a non-profit organization, is seeking an experienced Chief Growth Officer (CGO) reporting to the President and CEO, the CGO oversees all revenue generating departments and plays a pivotal role in the Museum’s growth, managing the communications strategy and elevating the visitor experience for members and others. The CGO is an advisor and thought-partner to the Executive team.

This role is tasked with keeping all departments aligned with the organizational vision to deliver a best in class visitor experience that in turn will support and drive revenue growth and profitability. The CGO is accountable for the performance of revenue operations functions within the organization, including Sales, Marketing, Communication, and Member Services.

The CGO is responsible for planning, directing and maintaining a multi-platform communication plan to advance the Museum’s institutional brand within all markets. The CGO ensures the consistency of institutional messaging across all channels as well as establishing annual plans and budgets.

This role is responsible for mentoring and managing the Director, Member Services, and Managers in Marketing and, Communications.

Other responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Marketing & Sales: Leads the annual planning process and develops long-range strategic plans, objectives, and tactics for marketing, and member services Oversees and gives strategic direction to the Marketing Manager in all aspects of digital marketing Develops a strategy for internal communications Drives strategy, budget, and execution of new customer acquisition for PTM through all forms of digital media with a core focus on PPC/SEO/Social Media/Digital Marketing Partner with CFO to forecast business growth and set a strategic approach for ROI for marketing investments

Communications: Elevates Museum initiatives through strategic communications programs, media engagement and outreach and development of creative social media campaigns Leads public relations initiative by providing strategic input and management of press releases, thought leadership, and public speaking opportunities Oversees the Museum’s website and social media Crafts and maintains institutional writing and brand style guide and collaborate these efforts with Manager, Marketing Partners with the Manager, Communications to provide communications, creative and earned/owned media support Provides crisis management counsel and execute crisis communications, helps design, strategize and deliver effective internal communications Develops and implements Museum’s corporate communication strategy

Members Services: Fosters a best in class customer-first focused organization Work with the Director Member Services to create accountability for membership growth within the Museum Guides customer strategies and implement plans to convert general admission visitors to members Develops innovative approaches to expanding membership programs



Minimum Qualifications:

An experienced and inspiring leader with excellent people skills and business acumen

Bachelor’s degree, in Business. MBA or MS in a related field preferred

10 years + experience leading revenue operations and 5+ plus Executive-level Sales and Marketing leadership

Proven results as a CGO or a similarly relevant role with responsibility of at least $10M budget

Extensive experience cultivating broadcast, print and online media

Demonstrated experience acting as the primary print/broadcast spokesperson

Successful track record of defining and executing strategic and innovative initiatives

Demonstrated ability to engage with business leaders, C-level executives community leaders, peers

Working knowledge of data analysis and performance/operation metrics

Proven leadership experience and success in growing an organization’s membership and revenue streams

Effective at building growth forecasts and delivering commensurate results, partnering with Finance team to refine scenarios based on Museum’s revenue & projections

Deep expertise in performance marketing

To be honest; PTM is not for everyone. If you dislike a fun educational environment and a collaborative workforce, then PTM is probably not for you. If you do like an excellent time off package and competitive salary, please apply.

To apply for this opportunity, please email your cover letter, accomplishments and resume to: employment@pleasetouchmuseum.org. or mail to Human Resources, Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131; fax to: (215)-581-3182; Email: Office phone: 215-581-3189 EOE

Contact: CHRO Judy Meyers