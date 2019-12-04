Development Manager: Playworks

Do you believe in the power of play to bring out the best in every kid? Would you like to work where you are encouraged to promote fun, creativity and play? If you are motivated and you possess leadership experience- both on and off the playground – we want you to join our team and put your passion for play to work for us.

Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children’s physical and emotional health.

At Playworks we believe in the power of play to bring out the best in every kid. We are changing school climate by leveraging the power of safe, fun, and healthy play at school every day. We create a place for every kid on the playground to feel included, be active, and build valuable social and emotional skills. We partner with schools, districts, and after-school programs to provide a service or mix of services including on-site coaches, professional training for school staff who support recess, and consultative partnerships.

Here’s where you come in: In the role of the Development Manager, you are directly responsible for identifying and attracting various funding sources including foundation and corporate partnerships, public funding and individual donors. You will plan, coordinate and implement annual fund development plans in order to meet regional fund development and budgetary goals. More specifically you will focus on: Strategy and Planning: -Together with the Executive Director, design and implement an annual development plan for the organization’s budget.

-Have a current conceptual knowledge of the region’s philanthropic landscape with an ability to leverage relationships and partnership opportunities for the overall benefit of the organization.

-Assist with designing a corporate sponsorship strategy customized for regional prospects, implement that strategy and share best practices with the organization.

-Attend, assist and represent Playworks at various key fundraising events/functions, speaking engagements, tours, and other programs.

-Demonstrate skill in applying and modifying knowledge of practical problem solving, recommending solutions, and implementing and evaluating changes. Development Operations: -Prepare regular reports on development progress against targets.

-Promote the staffing of the regional Board of Directors and the Young Professionals Council by implementing and coordinating Board and Council fundraising activities including house parties, happy hour events, mail solicitations, and donor outreach.

-Manage development pipeline including all opportunities, contacts, and data in Salesforce and development systems. Donor Cultivation and Stewardship (Foundation, Corporate and Individual): -Manage and execute the region’s development activities including developing foundation relationships, corporate sponsorships and individual donor solicitation activities.

-Research, prepare and submit foundation grants and corporate requests.

-Serve as contact for local funders while building and maintaining lasting regional and community relationships through prospect research in addition to hosting program visits and seeking new relationships in the philanthropic community.

-Manage corporate relationships including designing and executing corporate volunteer activities.

-Manage and expand the corporate volunteer program to bring additional volunteers to the Playworks community, with a recognition that volunteers lead to additional resources, including potential corporate partnerships, individual donors, etc.

-Solicit government grants as needed.

-Prepare and submit reports to funders. Event and Campaign Production: -Assist with the planning and execution of regional related special events by securing corporate sponsorships and individual gifts.

-Conduct fundraising and brand awareness campaigns within a specified geographic region.

-Coordinate individual donor solicitations including spring and end of year appeal mailing, house parties, major donor campaigns, and other events. Marketing and Communications: -Develop and execute a communications plan, including email, social media and other platforms. If you’re a good fit for this position, you already know most of what this job entails. However, to be sure we’re providing a complete picture, here are some details: Success in this position will require strong knowledge of effective fundraising strategies including grant seeking, individual donor cultivation, corporate employee volunteer programs and event production.

You will be successful if you possess excellent organizational and analytical skills and the ability to multi-task and meet aggressive deadlines while being detail oriented.

The strongest candidate will have the demonstrated ability to maintain poise and demeanor appropriate to portray an image of professionalism as defined by Playworks and possess a documented history of successful fundraising development and nonprofit management. Required Skills & Experience -Proficiency in Microsoft Office suites and knowledge of Salesforce.

-Excellent written and verbal skills for effective communication and the ability to facilitate small and large group presentations.

-Ability to conceptualize the regional philosophy and to communicate the concept to others effectively, and with desired results is key.

-The most successful candidate will have an existing network of regional individuals that can be leveraged for the region’s benefit.

-Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 5 years of experience preferred. Compensation &Benefits: Playworks offers the full package – great benefits, a fun place to work and an opportunity to grow professionally. We offer:

-Competitive nonprofit salary commensurate with experience. This is a full-time, exempt position.

-A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), life insurance, employee funded pre-tax health and child care spending accounts.

-Generous paid time off with paid vacation, sick and holiday leave. If working and playing and working while playing sounds like your ideal place to work, then apply online to join our team! Please include: -A cover letter describing your interest in Playworks and how your experience has prepared you for this role.

-Resume.

-Writing sample.

-References will be requested. Other things you need to know: -This position may require travel to various locations.

-If a Playworks employee is required to drive a vehicle for work related purposes (not commuting purposes) the employee must complete an authorization form and provide us with evidence of valid, current driver’s license and proof of liability/collision/property damage insurance with minimum coverage of $50,000/ $100,000 each occurrence.

-You must have outstanding communication skills-in addition to maintaining an open line of communication; you’ll demonstrate excellent communication skills, including good phone and email etiquette and the ability to facilitate small and large group presentations.

-Requires flexibility to readily adapt to a changing environment.