Executive Director: Innocence Delaware

Innocence Delaware (ID) is a new non-profit innocence organization, housed at Delaware Law School. It was formed to provide pro bono legal services with the goal of investigating and seeking relief for convicted individuals with provable claims of actual innocence. ID will also address and try to remedy the causes of wrongful convictions.
We are seeking a full-time attorney and leader, with a passion for criminal justice reform, to serve as Executive Director (ED). The ED, often with co-counsel, will represent ID’s clients through all aspects of pursuing claims of innocence. The ED will also act as the organization’s chief executive, leading fundraiser and external advocate.
Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Managing ID’s work of providing legal representation and related assistance to convicted individuals with provable claims of innocence and providing direct legal representation to individuals
- Working with and supervising pro bono counsel, staff, and others during investigation and litigation of cases
- Cultivating strategic relationships with individuals and entities, such as law firm pro bono departments, the Delaware Department of Justice and the Delaware Office of Defense Services, with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of ID’s work
- Working to educate the public about wrongful convictions
- Identifying causes of wrongful convictions and meaningful potential reforms directed at preventing them
- Satisfying requirements of reporting related to private or government grants received by ID
- Developing and executing fundraising strategies
- Providing leadership and maintaining a collaborative culture that attracts, retains, and motivates a diverse and talented staff
- Developing and managing the budget approved by the Board of Directors
- Reporting to the Board of Directors
- Working toward bringing ID under the auspices of the Innocence Network and serving as the primary liaison with the Network
- Maintaining a positive relationship with Delaware Law School administration, faculty, staff, and students for the benefit of both organizations
The candidate must possess a Juris Doctor degree and, if not yet a member of the Delaware Bar, be willing to sit for the bar examination and seek admission within one year of starting the position. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications:
- 5 years of experience practicing law
- Experience serving in a leadership role in a mission-driven setting
- Experience with budget oversight
- Professional legal criminal defense experience with preference given to those with experience in post-conviction litigation in state and/or federal courts
- Ability to develop strong relationships across a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, and to work well with leaders in the private, public, and non-profit sectors
- Excellent public speaking and communication skills
- Experience conducting fundraising for nonprofits
Innocence Delaware is strongly committed to the values of diversity and inclusion within its workforce. We encourage applicants from all cultures, religions, races, life experiences, socio-economic classes, sexual orientations, age, gender, and physical abilities to apply. Innocence Delaware is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Benefits
Benefits very competitive and commensurate with experience.
How to Apply
Applicants should submit a letter of interest, a writing sample and a resume via email to Julie Devlin, Esq. at juliepmiller514@gmail.com. Applications will be accepted until the…