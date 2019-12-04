Executive Director: Innocence Delaware

Innocence Delaware (ID) is a new non-profit innocence organization, housed at Delaware Law School. It was formed to provide pro bono legal services with the goal of investigating and seeking relief for convicted individuals with provable claims of actual innocence. ID will also address and try to remedy the causes of wrongful convictions.

We are seeking a full-time attorney and leader, with a passion for criminal justice reform, to serve as Executive Director (ED). The ED, often with co-counsel, will represent ID’s clients through all aspects of pursuing claims of innocence. The ED will also act as the organization’s chief executive, leading fundraiser and external advocate.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Managing ID’s work of providing legal representation and related assistance to convicted individuals with provable claims of innocence and providing direct legal representation to individuals

and providing direct legal representation to individuals Working with and supervising pro bono counsel, staff, and others during investigation and litigation of cases

Cultivating strategic relationships with individuals and entities, such as law firm pro bono departments, the Delaware Department of Justice and the Delaware Office of Defense Services, with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of ID’s work

Working to educate the public about wrongful convictions

Identifying causes of wrongful convictions and meaningful potential reforms directed at preventing them

Satisfying requirements of reporting related to private or government grants received by ID

Developing and executing fundraising strategies

Providing leadership and maintaining a collaborative culture that attracts, retains, and motivates a diverse and talented staff

Developing and managing the budget approved by the Board of Directors

Reporting to the Board of Directors

Working toward bringing ID under the auspices of the Innocence Network and serving as the primary liaison with the Network

Maintaining a positive relationship with Delaware Law School administration, faculty, staff, and students for the benefit of both organizations

The candidate must possess a Juris Doctor degree and, if not yet a member of the Delaware Bar, be willing to sit for the bar examination and seek admission within one year of starting the position. The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications:

5 years of experience practicing law

Experience serving in a leadership role in a mission-driven setting

Experience with budget oversight

Professional legal criminal defense experience with preference given to those with experience in post-conviction litigation in state and/or federal courts

Ability to develop strong relationships across a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, and to work well with leaders in the private, public, and non-profit sectors

Excellent public speaking and communication skills

Experience conducting fundraising for nonprofits

Innocence Delaware is strongly committed to the values of diversity and inclusion within its workforce. We encourage applicants from all cultures, religions, races, life experiences, socio-economic classes, sexual orientations, age, gender, and physical abilities to apply. Innocence Delaware is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Benefits