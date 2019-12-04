Executive Director: Kensington Corridor Trust

Reporting directly to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will be responsible for leadership and management; coordination of acquisition, development, and construction of real estate; management of real estate, community development, technical assistance, fund administration, and legal partners; and other programming of the KCT as directed by community members. Specific activities will include:

Real Estate Coordination

Applying for project level financing, as applicable. Working with Shift Capital to manage development projects, including: Developing schedules with critical path milestones Managing contracts and acting as lead contact for all professional services Managing payments and the claims process during construction Monitoring expenses against the budget.

Working with leasing partners to identify and place mission-aligned businesses for storefronts

Community Engagement & Business Support

Working with Impact Services to ensure KCT excess cash flow is properly allocated toward community programs Developing events and other community programs that will improve the safety, stability, and visibility of Kensington Ave as a destination for commerce

Fundraising

Seek and develop viable partnerships to advance goal of revitalizing Kensington Ave Share best practices with groups around the country interested in implementing the a neighborhood trust model

Management & Administration

Mentor, supervise and develop junior staff. Perform other related duties as required.

Qualifications & Requirements

The ED will be thoroughly committed to the Kensington Corridor Trust’s mission. All candidates should have proven leadership, real estate, community engagement, and non-profit experience. Concrete demonstrable experience and other qualifications include:

Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people.

About Us

The Kensington Corridor Trust (KCT) is an innovative cross-sector partnership between Impact Services (a non-profit community-based organization), Shift Capital (a social impact real estate B-Corp), IF LAB (an inclusive technical assistance provider), and PIDC (Philadelphia’s public-private economic development corporation). This partnership takes a multi-stakeholder, multi-pronged approach to corridor revitalization, combining lessons from like-minded efforts that have proven effective in strengthening corridors.

The Theory of Change is to restore cleanliness and safety, attract and accelerate value-add businesses and services, increase job opportunities, and increase long-term community wealth through thoughtful real estate acquisition and development, community engagement and ownership, small business lending and technical assistance, and safety and health programming.

Apply for this job

Interested applicants should submit a thoughtful cover letter and resume to careers@shiftcapital.us with the subject “KCT ED”. Kensington Corridor Trust committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation and related medical conditions), national origin, age, physical and mental disability, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information (including characteristics and testing), military and veteran status, and any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Kensington Corridor Trust believes that diversity and inclusion among our teammates is critical to our success, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.