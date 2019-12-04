Executive Director: Veterans Multi-Service Center

Since 1980, the Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC) has been providing comprehensive resources and services to address the multiple needs of Veterans of all wars and conflicts. VMC’s programs and aid have grown to recognize, address and advocate for the evolving needs of Veterans of the U.S. military and their families throughout the Philadelphia tri-state area.

Overview:

The Executive Director is the key management leader of the Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC). The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organization with distinct emphasis on fundraising, marketing and community outreach. The position reports directly to the Board of Directors.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Board Governance: Works with the Board of Directors in order to fulfill the organization’s mission

Responsible for leading the VMC in a manner that supports and guides the organization’s mission as defined by the Board of Directors.

Report to and work closely with the Board of Directors to seek their involvement in policy decisions, fundraising and to increase the overall visibility of the organization.

Responsible for communicating effectively with the Board and providing, in a timely and accurate manner, all information necessary for the Board to function properly and to make informed decisions.

Assists in the preparation for and conduct of organization Board and Committee meetings.

Financial Performance and Viability: Develops resources sufficient to ensure the financial health of the organization

Responsible for fundraising and developing other revenues necessary to support VMC’s mission.

Responsible for the fiscal integrity of the organization, to include submission to the Board of a proposed annual budget and monthly financial statements which accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization.

Responsible for fiscal management that generally anticipates operating within the approved budget, ensures maximum resource utilization and maintenance of the organization in a positive financial position.

Organization Mission and Strategy: Works with Board and staff to ensure that the mission is fulfilled through programs, strategic planning and community outreach

Organization Operations: Oversees and implements appropriate resources to ensure that the operations of the organization are appropriate

Responsible for the hiring and retention of competent, qualified staff.

Establish employment and administrative policies and procedures for all functions and for day-to-day operations.

Supervise and collaborate with VMC staff.

Responsible for effective administration of VMC’s operations, strategic planning and implementation.

Responsible for review and approval of all contracts for services, agreements, notes and other instruments made and entered into and on behalf of the organization.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s Degree

Five or more years of successful senior management experience including financial and operational control

Ability to engage in high level strategic thinking and planning. Ability to envision and convey the organization’s strategic future to the staff, Board, volunteers, and potential donors

Demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion, with an ability to oversee and collaborate with staff of diverse capabilities and perspectives

Excellent written and oral communication skills combined with effective public speaking ability

Initiative, drive, superior work ethic, planning and evaluation skills

QUALIFICATIONS PREFERRED:

Master’s Degree in Public Administration or equivalent postgraduate studies

Senior-level nonprofit experience leading a multifaceted organization

Strong financial management skills, including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and reporting

A history of successfully generating new revenue streams and improving financial results

Diverse background with a commitment to leadership practices that demonstrate diversity, equity and inclusion at all management levels

Veteran status with the US Military

Experience engaging with the Veterans Administration and/or other Federal and Local Government agencies relevant to Veterans

Comprehensive benefits package included

Professionals who are interested in leading the Veterans Multi-Service Center are asked to submit a cover letter (include salary requirements) and resume by email to HR@vmcenter.org.

Veterans Multi-Service Center is proud to offer equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, disability or Veteran status, and to offer a preference to veteran applicants whenever possible.