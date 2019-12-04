Membership Manager: Delaware Museum of Natural History

Summary:

The Membership Manager is responsible for the Delaware Museum of Natural History’s membership program and managing the Museum’s donor database. In coordination and consultation with the Director of Development, the Membership Manager will create strategy, execute plans and provide exceptional service to sustain the current program and advance the revenue goals. This position will also support other Development functions when needed.

Essential Functions

Create strategy, planning, execution and analysis of the current and future membership program

Coordinate communication and stewardship efforts and execute acquisition and cultivation strategies

Collaborate with the Guest Experience Manager to promote membership sales and staff training, if needed

In coordination with the Public Engagement Division identify creative ways to engage existing members and attract prospective members through new and existing special events and programs

Work with the Director of Development and Public Engagement staff to plan and implement member-only programming and events

Collaborate with the Director of Communications on all member print and electronic communications to maximize the impact of messages and appeals for support and/or participation, including the monthly renewal mailings

Work with the Director of Development and Communications Director to plan and implement yearly membership promotions and marketing strategies

Work with the Director of Development and Business Operations Director to prepare Membership’s annual budget. Monitor budget over course of the budget year

Administrative

Execute the renewal program and process new member applications for all levels of membership in a timely manner

Serve as the point of contact for member customer service issues, questions and inquiries

Maintain donor database, Donor Perfect, including removal of duplications, adding new entries, creating queries and mailing lists for membership and development as needed

Create Donor Perfect Online WebLink forms for on-line registrations and contributions for memberships, membership events and the annual fund and update as needed

Perform import/export of member information between the point-of-sale system (TAM) and donor database (Donor Perfect), and remove duplicate entries in both systems

Generate and provide analysis of monthly membership and other development reports as needed

Work closely with the Director of Development to establish a framework for excellence in database administration, including coordination with the point-of-sale system (TAM) and Business Operations

Secondary Functions:

Research membership best practices and monitor blogs and websites for current trends

Support the Director of Development with other administrative and fundraising duties as needed

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in related area of study required

At least two years’ demonstrated experience building and sustaining a membership program for a non-profit organization, preferably a Museum

Proven experience in developing and implementing member acquisition and engagement strategies and working directly with members and the community to cultivate relationships

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products and development/database systems, preferably Donor Perfect

Excellent interpersonal skills that are effective with both professional and general audiences to enthusiastically communicate the mission and vision of the Museum

Excellent strategic planning, problem-solving and organizational skills; ability to meet deadlines

Schedule:

This is a full-time position defined by DMNH as 37.5 work hours per week, exclusive of a 30-minute unpaid lunch period. The schedule is typically Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., but will vary to accommodate evening, weekend and holiday special events and projects.

