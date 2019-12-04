Membership Manager: Delaware Museum of Natural History

Summary:
The Membership Manager is responsible for the Delaware Museum of Natural History’s membership program and managing the Museum’s donor database. In coordination and consultation with the Director of Development, the Membership Manager will create strategy, execute plans and provide exceptional service to sustain the current program and advance the revenue goals. This position will also support other Development functions when needed.
Essential Functions
Create strategy, planning, execution and analysis of the current and future membership program
Coordinate communication and stewardship efforts and execute acquisition and cultivation strategies
Collaborate with the Guest Experience Manager to promote membership sales and staff training, if needed
In coordination with the Public Engagement Division identify creative ways to engage existing members and attract prospective members through new and existing special events and programs
Work with the Director of Development and Public Engagement staff to plan and implement member-only programming and events
Collaborate with the Director of Communications on all member print and electronic communications to maximize the impact of messages and appeals for support and/or participation, including the monthly renewal mailings
Work with the Director of Development and Communications Director to plan and implement yearly membership promotions and marketing strategies
Work with the Director of Development and Business Operations Director to prepare Membership’s annual budget. Monitor budget over course of the budget year
Administrative
Execute the renewal program and process new member applications for all levels of membership in a timely manner
Serve as the point of contact for member customer service issues, questions and inquiries
Maintain donor database, Donor Perfect, including removal of duplications, adding new entries, creating queries and mailing lists for membership and development as needed
Create Donor Perfect Online WebLink forms for on-line registrations and contributions for memberships, membership events and the annual fund and update as needed
Perform import/export of member information between the point-of-sale system (TAM) and donor database (Donor Perfect), and remove duplicate entries in both systems
Generate and provide analysis of monthly membership and other development reports as needed
Work closely with the Director of Development to establish a framework for excellence in database administration, including coordination with the point-of-sale system (TAM) and Business Operations
Secondary Functions:
Research membership best practices and monitor blogs and websites for current trends
Support the Director of Development with other administrative and fundraising duties as needed
Minimum Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in related area of study required
At least two years’ demonstrated experience building and sustaining a membership program for a non-profit organization, preferably a Museum
Proven experience in developing and implementing member acquisition and engagement strategies and working directly with members and the community to cultivate relationships
Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products and development/database systems, preferably Donor Perfect
Excellent interpersonal skills that are effective with both professional and general audiences to enthusiastically communicate the mission and vision of the Museum
Excellent strategic planning, problem-solving and organizational skills; ability to meet deadlines
Schedule:
This is a full-time position defined by DMNH as 37.5 work hours per week, exclusive of a 30-minute unpaid lunch period. The schedule is typically Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., but will vary to accommodate evening, weekend and holiday special events and projects.
Education Level: