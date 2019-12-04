Program Manager: Philadelphia Cultural Fund

Position Summary:

Full-time member of staff team that consists of a full-time Executive Director and Program Manager, and a part-time Office/Program Assistant. The Program Manager will work closely with the Executive Director to fulfill the vision, mission and objectives of the Philadelphia Cultural Fund (PCF) and manages the daily operations of PCF’s grantmaking and grant initiatives. This individual supports a culture of collaboration and learning among staff, board, volunteers, applicants and grantees and operates within an organization dedicated to the highest standards for grantmaking, grant management and organizational/fiscal integrity.

Primary responsibilities include:

Oversee the development and preparation of grant applications and supporting materials; build applications in Zengine (online grants system); resolve technical glitches and provide technical support to applicants throughout the application process

Manage application review process that ensures all applications are diligently reviewed at all steps in the process according to pre-defined criteria and systems for review

Coordinate application information sessions for those seeking grants

Manage peer review process to ensure high quality and equitable application evaluation process: recruitment, training, scheduling and surveying of peer panelists, the assignment of site visitors and panel chairs, and panel meeting logistics

Maintain grant management database and funding history; track applicant and grantee status, monitor and manage reporting

Prepare grant letters and checks, and acknowledge grantees' reports indicating approval, need for more information, or denial

Organize grant check ceremonies including arranging space and technical elements, invitations to guests, and coordination of volunteers

Conduct panel feedback sessions for applicants

Maintain awareness of and relationships with other art and culture grantmaking organizations

Generate analytic reports

Secondary responsibilities include:

Participate in delivery of reporting to City of Philadelphia and donors

Maintain website; create copy

Supervise program aspects of part-time Office/Program Assistant

Attend and represent PCF at events

Maintain and cultivate strong relationships with all PCF stakeholders – including applicants, grantees, volunteer grant panelists, Board of Directors and City of Philadelphia administration and elected officials

Support Board and Board committees: schedule meetings, prepare agendas, draft of minutes, and report on grant programs

Process vendor payments in Quickbooks

Assist Executive Director with IT systems

Undertake special projects as assigned; other duties as determined by Executive Director

Essential Professional/Technical Abilities:

Three or more years of related professional experience in arts and culture, nonprofits, education/training, communications, grant writing, grant review, and/or public policy

Highly organized, excellent time-management skills, superior attention to detail, able to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills—oral and written

Experience with databases; grants management systems a plus

Experience with computer software and programs, including Microsoft Office, Google platforms, Quickbooks, SurveyMonkey

Can work with, support and utilize team members

Essential Personal Characteristics:

Able to relate to a wide range of cultures, people and organizations

Thrives under moderate to high stress and meets deadlines under pressure

Dependable and driven, with a strong work ethic

High ethical standards and personal integrity

Values open communication, comfortable both giving and receiving constructive feedback

High degree of empathy, thoughtfulness, patience and a natural diplomatic ability

Thinks independently, creatively and collaboratively

Strong problem solving/critical thinking skills

Able to remain flexible and successful within changing environment and demands; values continual improvement

Exercises good judgment and decision-making capabilities

Exhibits professional conduct in all situations

Knowledge of Philadelphia and its neighborhoods and an appreciation for the power of art and culture to enhance the cultural life and vitality of the City and its residents

Willingness to travel throughout Philadelphia (e.g. attend after-hour events/meetings, conduct applicant information sessions)

Physical Demands:

Sitting, standing, walking, and lifting

Acute verbal, hearing, and visual senses required for communication

Work environment includes center city Philadelphia office location

Manual dexterity and visual capability to use computer, audio/visual and office equipment

May include lifting and carrying up to 20 lbs.

Hours and Compensation:

This is a full-time permanent exempt position at approximately 40 hours/week. Evening and weekend hours may be required. The salary is $42,000–$44,000 annually. The position is eligible for PCF’s medical and dental group plans, participation in an IRA Payroll Deduction Program and a time off package on a prorated basis.

About Us

The Philadelphia Cultural Fund (www.philaculturalfund.org) is an independent, community-focused non-profit corporation that since its founding in 1992 has awarded more than $50 million in grants to Philadelphia-based arts and culture organizations and programs. Funding for PCF comes from the City of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Cultural Fund’s services and employment are provided in a nondiscriminatory manner, without regard to race, gender, sexual orientation, color, national origin, ancestry, religious creed, ability and age.

Apply for this job

Submit the following to barbara@philaculturalfund.org with the subject line: PROG MGR-YOUR NAME • your resume; • cover letter describing your qualifications and what about this position most appeals to you; • contact information for three references and a brief description of their knowledge of you and/or your work No phone calls, please. Interviews will be held on a rolling basis with the selected candidate expected to start in early-mid January 2020.