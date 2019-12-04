VP Program: Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

AGENCY OVERVIEW & JOB DESCRIPTION:

JOIN A FORWARD-THINKING AGENCY THAT SEEKS TO ENSURE THAT ALL YOUTH ACHIEVE THEIR FULL POTENTIAL. Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence is the largest BBBS agency in the state and fourth largest in the nation. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth, while working collaboratively to strengthen the quality of the mentoring field and close the mentoring gap.

BBBSI seeks a Vice President, Program to build upon a strong foundation of evidence-based mentoring, and lead us into the next phase of enhancement of programmatic evolution to create lasting outcomes for the families and communities we serve. The VP, Program will oversee our Community-Based and School-Based programs, through Directors who manage ~60 intake and match support staff in delivering exceptional customer service to volunteers, youth, and families. This position also ensures child safety, efficiencies in procedure and practice, and adherence to the Agency’s mission in the community-based and school-based program functions consisting of Recruitment, Customer Relations, Enrollment, and Match Support. They will work with schools, groups, agencies, public officials and other nonprofits in the community in order to provide effective solutions for youth and families, contribute leadership ability within the community, and promote BBBSI and its services.

This position, reporting directly to the Chief Operating Officer (COO), will also play a key strategic role in focusing on high-level agency goals and structures required to meet and exceed objectives, helping to position the agency for future growth. This is a senior management role; a successful candidate will be a member of and collaborate closely with the executive Leadership Team, as well as program directors, Governing Board members, government and community partners, and major donors. The VP, Program must be motivated to foster a positive organizational culture grounded in our values and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and trauma-informed practices.

Leadership, Management, Accountability

Serve on the executive Leadership Team, fostering strong, cohesive partnerships across agency departments including MENTOR IR, Advancement, Marketing, and Administration Lead, manage, and inspire a staff of sixty, including two direct reports – Senior Director, Community-Based Programs & Match Activities and Director, School-Based Programs – toward accountable, goal-based outcomes Serve as the staff liaison to the Program Committee of the Governing Board and other Committees as needed Oversee hiring of all team members within Program team from the specialist to director level and ensuring Managers and Team Leaders provide effective, high quality training, development, supervision and evaluation of those employees. Foster positive organizational culture and attainment of our mission and demonstration of our values (e.g. DEI). In partnership with others, identify needs, ensure compliance, and implement solutions for staffing, training, development, and succession Monitor programs to ensure performance targets (qualitative and quantitative) & contractual obligations are met, and ensure accountability to individual and team metrics and Agency Program goals

Program Strategy & Planning

Advance the mission and vision of the Agency, ensuring integration through Program strategy and implementation Develop long-range and annual plans and budgets, ensure organizational planning and alignment across teams, and create and execute program strategies and plans that are evidence-based and/or leverage best practices to meet outcomes and impact goals Oversee integration of Matchforce (Salesforce CRM) into agency practices and partner with other relevant staff to enhance reporting and insight (e.g., analyzing trends, timely scorecards) to all levels of the organization including the Board to enable identification and recommendation of program, EOS*, and operational improvements over time (*EOS = Entrepreneurial Operating System)

Program Oversight and Child Safety

Evaluate and strengthen policies, and ensure dynamic processes in all phases of the Program Service Delivery Model – from recruitment to match closure. Pull-through across the organization to enhance outcomes, effectiveness, and efficiency, comply with state and federal laws, and meet agency goals and national standards Ensure enrollment and match support processes are maintained including accurate records within departments and in accordance with Agency and National standards, including: Appropriate screening and matching of volunteers, youth and families with a focus on child safety, and including professional communication with all interested parties. Excellent customer service, supervision and coaching of matches to encourage strong relationships, positive outcomes, and ensure child safety Develop, align, and implement all programming consistent with our strategic plan Work with Quality Assurance Manager to stay abreast of results, trends and concerns within quality of service delivery

Partnership Management and Grant Support

Develop and maintain community relationships and partnership with providers and stakeholders Cultivate partnerships with schools, corporations, foundations, and other partners to ensure strong relationships are maintained at all levels with Beyond School Walls and Mentor 2.0 partners. Ensure match goals are met and programs are executed with a high degree of excellence. Work closely with Advancement team to communicate regarding new proposals and grant reporting requirements. Ensure Program Team is on track to fulfill obligations to funders and assist in communicating any challenges or successes.

Academic: Minimum – Bachelor’s degree is required; master’s degree preferred

Professional: 8+ years management-level experience in a non-profit environment, ideally in a human services environment preferred; 5 years supervisory experience. Ability to work with many diverse constituencies. The successful candidate will display a record of leadership and accomplishment with a proven track record with customer service deliverables.

Skills: Exemplary interpersonal skills with a strong customer/client focus are essential, along with the ability to engage effectively with families, sophisticated volunteers, and donors. Attentive and active listening skills, organization, flexible thinking, ability to function well in a fast-paced environment. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and CRM/Case Management packages required (Salesforce preferred).

Personal Attributes: Must be flexible to accommodate job responsibilities (including ability to work evenings/weekends as required); willing and able to travel when necessary with daily and dependable access to a car, valid driver’s license, and meet State-required automobile insurance minimums. Results/outcome orientation with a proven track record of exceeding goals, strong written and verbal communication skills, ability to think strategically and anticipate future consequences, action oriented and promoter of operational agility to meet changing client/constituent needs/environmental changes. Strong yet collegial management style reflecting the ability to manage and lead people and groups, develop leaders and teams, and build organization and staff capacity and promote individual and organizational success. Unwavering commitment to quality programs, data-driven program evaluation, and evidence of a commitment to lifelong learning and professional growth are expected. Our best employees 1) set the bar high 2) are intentional and thoughtful about their choices 3) collaborate as a means to community solutions 4) are positive, can-do, and solution-oriented 5) embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, and 6) are accountable and get it done.

Cover letters and resumes can be submitted online at: http://bbbsi.gatherdocs.com/.

At BBBSI, we serve more than 3,100 children annually in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey. Our aspiration is to develop an organization that reflects our constituent base. BBBSI promotes a culture of inclusion and seeks talented staff from diverse backgrounds.

BBBSI is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, veteran status, first and second-generation immigrants, and people from low-income families, or any legally protected factor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region is a donor-supported organization that enriches, encourages and empowers children to reach their highest potential through safe, one-to-one mentoring relationships.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

By partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community we are accountable for each child in our program achieving:

o Higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships

o Avoidance of risky behaviors

o Educational success

Our vision is that all children achieve success in life!

National research has shown that positive relationships between Littles and their Bigs have a direct and measurable impact on children’s lives. By participating in our programs, Little Brothers and Sisters are:

o More confident in their schoolwork performance

o Able to get along better with their families

o 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs

o 27% less likely to begin using alcohol

o 52% less likely to skip school

