Forensic Interview Specialist, Bilingual: Philadelphia Children’s Alliance

Summary:

The Philadelphia Children’s Alliance (PCA) is seeking a full-time professional to conduct forensic interviews of children in English and Spanish in the context of child sexual abuse investigations. This position will work closely with law enforcement and child welfare social workers to oversee a collaborative process. This is a full time position working Monday-Friday including some evenings and on-call duties including weekends. Training is provided.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Conduct forensic/investigative interviews with children in conjunction with DHS (Department of Human Services), Police (Special Victims Unit), DA’s Office, and/or State Department of Public Welfare

Gather inforamtion from non-offending caretakers as well as police officers and DHS social workers

Write reports/summaries of interviews

Provide court testimony

Requirements:

Master’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, or related field

Minimum 2 years of employment in human services

Experience with children and working knowledge of child development required

Experience with the child welfare system strongly preferred

Fully Bilingual in English and Spanish required

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

About us:

PCA is an independent non-profit organization (called a Child Advocacy Center) that promotes healing and justice for sexually abused children in Philadelphia. We provide youth a co-located child-friendly location to be interviewed by trained forensic experts, supported by victim advocates, receive medical examinations, and attend counseling services while liasoning with law enforcement and DHS. When you visit our office at 300 E. Hunting Park Avenue, you will find a vibrant, friendly, and safe environment for kids with a staff that is warm, passionate, and dedicated to providing high quality services to our families.

Please send cover letter and resume to:

Colleen Getz, Manager of Forensic Services (email: jobs@philachildrensalliance.org) with Bilingual Forensic Interview Specialist in the subject line.

*** Resumes will not be considered without a cover letter.

PCA is committed to celebrating diversity and follows a policy of Equal Employment Opportunity. We recruit, hire, compensate, train, and promote qualified individuals in all job classifications without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic information, or by any other basis protected under applicable law.