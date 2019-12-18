Community Relations Manager: Your Way Home

COUNTY TITLE: YOUR WAY HOME PUBLIC AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS MANAGER

CODE: 0699

LOCATION: Housing and Community Development

Human Service Center

1430 DeKalb Street

Norristown, PA 19401

MINIMUM SALARY: $56,790.00

WORK HOURS: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. full-time

POSITION SUMMARY: The Your Way Home (YWH) Community Relations Manager will work closely with the Your Way Home Program Manager and other key Office of Housing and Community Development staff members, programs and sub-recipients, including YWH consumers to advance operations priorities of Your Way Home’s Housing Crisis Response System.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Being a public champion for Your Way Home Montgomery County, a collective impact initiative and public-private partnership to end homelessness in Montgomery County through cross-sector collaboration and the use of evidence-based practices to end and prevent homelessness

Active Community Engagement with YWH community partners, including people with Lived Experience

Advancing Your Way Home’s strategic goals and strategies, especially related to community outreach resource development and partnership development

Organizing major events, in coordination with the YWH Team all events– including the YWH Annual Summit, Hunger and Homeless Week, Annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count, etc.

Scheduling and working closely with YWH Advisory Council and the YWH Continuum of Care Governing Board to assure Council and Governing Board are kept abreast of all YWH activities. Distributing agenda’s, taking minutes as necessary in YWH Advisory and Governing Board meetings.

Embracing and enthusiastically endorsing the purpose, goals, strategies, partners and successes of Your Way Home Montgomery County

Participating in regional and local coalitions and collaborations that further the goals of Your Way Home

Educating public, private, and nonprofit stakeholders about the purpose, value, and impact of Your Way Home through speaking engagements, workshops, information meetings, etc.

Developing strong relationships and maintaining ongoing pertinent communications with your all Way Home funders, providers, and community partners

Educating consumers about Your Way Home services and responding to all consumer concerns or questions as expressed through contact with YWH.

Representing Your Way Home as a speaker at County and community functions and events

Participating in online and social media conversations about Your Way Home

Designing and managing content for Your Way Home publications, press releases, YWH website and social media networks. Developing marketing content for all Your Way Home initiatives

Recruit and manage Your Way Home volunteers willing to participate in YWH events and initiatives

Identify and help develop pro bono and in-kind contributions for Your Way Home initiatives

Position requires frequent travel throughout the County and an ability to cultivate new partnerships and nurture existing partnerships for YWH.

Ability to get along and work effectively with others and maintain professional relations with all YWH partners

Other Duties as assigned

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Bachelor’s Degrees (B.A. or B.S.) from an accredited four-year college or university and at least three years related experience and/or training

Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or government regulations

Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, members, governmental bodies/boards and the general public

Demonstrates knowledge and expertise in:

Valid driver’s license and proof of current insurance

related to professional writing

public speaking

digital media

evaluative research

storytelling

media relations

community outreach

advertising strategy and creative development, marketing and related skills

Knowledge of housing crisis response systems, homeless services and/or collective impact initiatives are a plus

Knowledge of internet software, social media tools, and Microsoft Office Suite of Products

Knowledge of basic office equipment

Internet and email

Cop and scanner equipment

Postage meter

Telephone

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; sit; and talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands or arms; and stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision and depth perception.

WORK ENVIRONMENT: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential function.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

ELIGIBILITY ALL CANDIDATES: MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: – This position is subject to mandates requiring Child Abuse, Criminal History Clearances for employment – Pennsylvania residency is not a requirement for this position. – Promotions are based on meritorious service and seniority. Meritorious service is defined as the absence of any discipline during the 12 months preceding the closing date of this posting, and the last regular or probationary evaluation is higher than fair. Seniority is defined as a minimum of 6 months of service in the next lower class as of the closing date of the posting. * Promotion is not subject to provisions of a collective bargaining agreement. TO APPLY FOR A POSITION YOU MAY COMPLETE THE ON-LINE APPLICATION, FAX COUNTY APPLICATION TO 610-292-2160 OR MAIL APPLICATION TO THE ADDRESS BELOW. A LETTER OF INTEREST AND RESUME MAY ALSO BE INCLUDED WITH THE COUNTY APPLICATION. County of Montgomery Department of Human Resources P.O. Box 311 Norristown, PA 19404-0311 (610) 278-3052 APPLICATIONS MUST BE RECEIVED OR POSTMARKED BY: If you are contacted for an interview and need accommodations for the interview due to a disability, please advise the interviewer of the accommodations you require well in advance of the scheduled date. Montgomery County IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY & AFFIRMATIVE ACTION EMPLOYER.

