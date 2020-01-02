Associate Director (Full-Time, Exempt): Philadelphia Children’s Alliance

Mission: The Philadelphia Children’s Alliance (PCA) is an independent non-profit organization that promotes healing and justice for sexually abused children in Philadelphia. Using a multidisciplinary approach, we collaborate with our partners in child protection, law enforcement, and medical and mental health services to provide forensic interviews, victim support and counseling services at the Philadelphia Safety Collaborative, a co-located child-friendly facility. We are committed to using best practices and we promote this model locally and nationally.

Position Summary: Reporting to the Executive Director, this position oversees all programming at PCA, always with a strategic eye toward multi-disciplinary team (MDT) collaboration and stability, program enhancements when opportunities arise, and organizational growth. PCA follows a collective impact, two-generational approach to services. The Associate Director ensures that PCA delivers exceptional Intake, Forensic, Victim Support, and Clinical services to all children and families presenting with allegations of sexual abuse. The Associate Director is responsible for coordinating with all members of the multi-disciplinary team, including the Department of Human Services (DHS), the Police Department Special Victims Unit (SVU), the Prosecutor’s Office, and our medical and mental health partners.

This role will interact closely with the Executive Director and the Operations Director, as well as other members of the Leadership Team. The role will serve as Board liaison for providing program updates.

Key Responsibilities include the following:

Program Management

Assume primary responsibility for attainment of all annual program-related goals, driving a continuous quality improvement process. Oversee implementation of strategic plan goals related to programming that continues to meet the evolving needs of the community we serve.

Participate in the determination of acceptable outcome measures for all program services and clinical practice.

Provide direct supervision of management-level program staff. Oversee the recruitment, hiring and training of all new members of program staff.

Ensure PCA has program staff capacity to serve 100% of eligible children and identify needs for such program capacity.

Oversee ongoing professional development and training for PCA program staff.

MDT Oversight (MDT) and Team Building

Lead collaboration among all members of the MDT, including protocol development and revision and facilitation of multi-disciplinary committees.

Lead the Program Committee, which consists of leadership from all MDT members.

Develop and implement regular orientation and training for new members of the MDT. Oversee planning of training and team building activities for PCA staff, MDT members and relevant stakeholders.

Partner Training and Community Awareness

Develop new or enhance existing curriculum and trainings for all partner agencies and the community on dynamics of child sexual abuse, the Children’s Advocacy Center model, and PCA’s services and mission and promote PCA’s goal of providing services to 100% of children who have alleged abuse.

Participate in local child abuse coalitions as needed to represent PCA and promote PCA’s work in the community.

Act on behalf of the Executive Director as needed and with the Board of Directors.

Represent PCA externally at local, state, and national meetings and conferences.

Development

Assist in development endeavors including meetings with potential donors, conducting research on giving, and identifying innovative funding ideas.

Work with development staff on program narrative and data for grant applications and grant reports.

Recruit new supporters through personal contacts. Support other fund-raising activities including but not limited to PCA’s annual gala, the Bear Affair.

Qualifications and Skills:

Strong supervisory and leadership skills.

An ability to listen with empathy and respond to program managers, staff, and families.

An understanding of trauma-informed and recovery-focused practice.

An awareness and understanding of the complex issues related to racial and gender diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Experience using data to drive excellence in programming.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Education and Experience

A Master’s Degree is required; experience with Children’s Advocacy Centers or with child welfare and/or law enforcement is preferred, ideally administering trauma-informed services such as clinical treatment of children.

Demonstrated management and leadership experience, with increasing levels of responsibility. At least 10 years of experience in related field.

Cross discipline team experience, excellent interpersonal skills, experience with diverse populations required.

Application Process: Submit cover letter and resume to jobs@philachildrensalliance.org with “Associate Director” in the subject line.

Equal Opportunity: PCA recruits, hires, compensates, trains, and promotes qualified individuals in all job classifications without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identify or expression, or by any other basis protected under applicable law.