Education Program Officer: Pennsylvania Humanities Council

POSITION

The Education Program Officer will develop, manage, and produce content for a portfolio of core programs that apply the tools of the humanities to affect change. Reporting to the Senior Director of Content and Engagement, you will expand our model education and youth development initiatives and produce new lines of programming to expand our statewide engagement, visibility, and resources.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES

● Expand and deepen PHC’s Teen Reading Lounge program

● Produce new lines of high visibility programming

● Develop a statewide community of practice

● Manage day-to-day program initiatives

● Lead humanities-based trainings for librarians and other youth development professionals statewide

● Develop and coordinate participatory evaluation and research activities

● Manage outside consultants and talent, including educational professionals, trainers, artists, speakers, and research evaluators

● Provide coaching, guidance, and support to partners and program personnel

● Oversee and manage program budgets

● Report and develop presentations and publications materials to staff, board, and stakeholders

● In collaboration with Senior Director and communications staff, contribute to creating strategic marketing materials and a sustained outreach plan

● In collaboration with Senior Director of Development, cultivate key partners and identify potential partners to increase resources and visibility

● Support PHC advocacy initiatives

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s Degree in a humanities, education, or closely related field

• Minimum 5 years professional experience in nonprofit, philanthropic, or youth-centered organizations

• Strong background in youth development, especially in urban and/or rural communities

• Demonstrated ability to collaborate and work sensitively within diverse communities

• Past experience producing events, workshops, or special projects that have a regional or statewide reach

• Familiarity with building communities for networking, learning, and/or advocacy

• Interest in evaluation and/or research for learning and advocacy

• Strong project management skills and ability to juggle multiple assignments

• Must be able to travel throughout Pennsylvania and regularly outside the region occasionally

About Us

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council puts the humanities in action to create positive change. Our programs and grants bring Pennsylvanians together to build avenues for civic involvement and community development, and for youth and adult learners to strengthen skills for school, work, and personal improvement. We are an independent partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities and part of a network of 56 state humanities councils that spans the nation and U.S. jurisdictions. Learn more at pahumanities.org.

Apply for this job

Please email a resume and thoughtful cover letter, outlining how your skills and experience meet the qualifications of the position addressed to hr@pahumanities.org.

APPLY NOW