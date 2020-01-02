Executive Director: Juntos

The Board of Directors of Juntos is currently searching for a uniquely qualified individual to serve as the Executive Director of Juntos to lead and grow our vital work in the immigrant rights movement locally and nationally.

Immigrants, people of color, women, and LGBTQIA individuals are strongly encouraged to apply. Salary negotiable and commensurate with experience. Excellent healthcare benefits and PTO. Interested individuals should apply by submitting a cover letter and a resume to info@vamosjuntos.org.

The Executive Director will have a unique opportunity to drive the work of a critical organization in the national immigrant rights movement that is also deeply grounded in the South Philadelphia Latinx community. The right candidate will bring their unique skill set and vision to work internally with staff and the Board, as well as externally with community leaders, supporters and coalition partners to lead the organization into the next phase of social justice work, organizational development and sustainability.

Skills and qualities under consideration include:

– A strong sense of justice and dedication and commitment to the fight for immigrant rights

– 5 to 10 years of experience working for organizations committed to immigrant rights, social justice, and organizing either on the administrative side or the organizing side.

– 5 to 10 years of experience in leadership roles that involve personnel and budget management, ideally also including fundraising and grants management experience

– Knowledge of the current policy and political challenges facing immigrants in America

– Experience developing, running and winning campaigns; these could be immigrant rights campaigns, but individuals with experience in political, labor and other campaigns are encouraged to apply

– Experience training and developing staff and volunteer leaders, commitment to building multigenerational leadership pipelines

– Ability to work in coalition with community organizations, business and political leaders

– Self-driven, flexible, willing to work long hours and weekends as required

– Must be English & Spanish bilingual at a minimum

