Full Time

Salary range – $38,000 to $41,000, plus health insurance contribution

The Monkey & The Elephant is a non-profit coffee shop operating a transitional employment program for young adults who have histories in the foster care system. As a supportive space to learn and grow, we provide paid work experience with intentional training and coaching. Our goal is to help under resourced young adults acquire the confidence and skills they need to embark on their employment journey and transition into healthy adulthood. Utilizing a strength-based, resilience and trauma-informed approach, we leverage skill building exercises and employment related skill development within an applied learning environment to support the personal and professional growth of Program Employees. Our Program Employees fill the role of Baristas at our cafe.

The General Manager is responsible for day-to-day operations of the coffee shop. The General Manager is expected to be an actively involved leader with consistent on-the-floor presence. A significant portion of this position is intentional coaching and development of program employees as well as shift leaders. On average, this position will require a minimum of 45 hrs/week. This position directly supervises, trains and supports the shift leads and baristas.

The right candidate will be a collaborative team member who takes initiative and is self-motivated. They will have excellent written and verbal communication skills and be detail oriented with outstanding time management. Creativity and adaptability will be key in supporting the program implementation within the day-to-day operations of the shop.

The General Manager will have three main areas of focus, as described below. While time spent on each area is flexible on a monthly basis depending on the needs of the organization, the general breakdown is indicated in parenthesis below.

(30%) Day-to-day Shop Operations

Manage daily/weekly functions of the coffee shop (includes: scheduling, ordering, inventory, and bank deposits)

Identify and develop relationships with potential vendors with a focus on sourcing locally and seasonally

Coordinate monthly artist rotation

Respond to and coordinate event/space rental inquiries

Write, update and implement shop policies, procedures and maintenance

(40%) Coach and develop cafe staff

Exhibit leadership qualities including: role modeling professional behavior at all times, commitment to professional growth, ability to give and receive feedback, trustworthiness and reliability

Attend and engage in professional development trainings around positive youth development and trauma informed engagement.

Work alongside program employees and assist in their professional development and growth

Train new hires on policies and procedures, customer service, product preparation and safe work practices

Complete monthly performance reviews for all direct reports (7)

(30%) Lead growth and development of business operations

Identify, plan and execute opportunities for sales growth inclusive of daily sales and catering operations

Generate and execute new business ideas that keep us current, exciting and competitive

Act as the point of contact for the Brewerytown community in furthering the mission of M&E

Work collaboratively with the leadership team – Program Coordinator and Executive Director – to carry out the mission of the organization

Responsible for beverage and food related content on our social media and marketing channels

Responsible for reporting on sales and shop operations for monthly board report.

Skills/Traits

Required:

Experience with conflict management and mediation

Excellent customer service

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications

Adaptable and able to receive constructive feedback

Out of the box thinker

Solution focused problem solver

Team oriented

Excellent time management

Prior supervisory experience

Able to lift 30 lbs and climb stairs

Awareness of the impact of structural inequalities and trauma upon well-being and development

Preferred, but not required:

ServSafe (if do not currently have, it will be required to secure within the first month)

Trained barista

Experience working with teens and young adults, specifically with histories of system involvement

To apply: Please email jobs@themonkeyandtheelephant.org with your resume AND cover letter.

*Desired start date – February 1st, 2020. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis with priority being given to those received by January 15th. Applicants will be contacted if identified as a potential fit for the position.