Grants Manager: Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

About the Development Department:

The Development Department engages investors in meaningful, long-term and mutually-beneficial relationships with PYN that provide value to PYN constituents. Development works across Divisions and functions to secure philanthropic commitments to support PYN’s mission of equipping youth for academic achievement, economic opportunity and personal success. Areas of focus include: support and management of donor relationships through the fundraising cycle, including identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship; the development of high-quality proposals and reports; and the effective and responsible stewardship of public and private investments.

General Description:

The Grants Manager is responsible for maximizing PYN’s institutional giving program and contributing to the overall organizational fundraising budget, with a primary focus on identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding gifts from a portfolio of private foundations, corporate foundations, individuals, and select public agency investors. The Grants Manager oversees prospect tracking, proposal development, site visit scheduling and donor stewardship, including acknowledgement letters. S/he will serve as the initial author and project manager for Letters of Inquiry, grant proposals, and project reports, including tracking deadlines, budget creation and information gathering. In addition to managing a healthy calendar of proposals and reports, this role will conduct prospect research on foundations to evaluate prospective grants, initiate personal contact with potential funders, and steward existing donors. This position also works in concert with the External Relations Division to develop effective strategies for reaching overall annual and campaign goals as a team.

Essential Functions :

Manage donor database, including an active calendar of 60+ proposals and reports annually, gathering program and financial details from program and finance personnel.

Conduct prospect research on foundations, corporate foundations, individuals and public funding opportunities to evaluate prospective grants, initiate personal contact with potential funders, and steward existing donors.

Develop and execute engagement strategies along with EVP and Director, Development to reach overall organizational goals and specific fundraising goals.

Develop and execute on stewardship plans for a subset of foundation and corporate donors, including site visits and other cultivation activities.

Manage select initiatives, such as the United Way Giving Campaign and other special projects.

Be an active member of the development team (EVP, Director of Development), and work closely on day to day activities and development events.

Stewardship: manage and oversee a process for ensuring the timely completion of acknowledgement letters, funder reports, and other required stewardship processes.

Stewardship: manage and oversee a process for ensuring the timely completion of acknowledgement letters, funder reports, and other required stewardship processes. Perform other duties as assigned.

Education, Experience & Skills Required: The successful candidate will be an effective and compelling writer, be able to manage multiple tasks on deadline, and will have curiosity and creativity to effectively match donor needs with organizational goals. Experience with Word, Excel and fundraising software is essential. An interest and relevant experience in workforce development and/or education is helpful. Other relevant skills, education, and experience include: Bachelor’s degree required, with a minimum of four years’ fundraising and development experience preferred.

Experience and knowledge of the youth workforce development and/or education field preferred.

Superb oral and written communications and interpersonal skills are a must, as is a great sense of humor.

Must be goal oriented, strategic, and a self-starter.

Experience managing gift processing, reporting, and moves management tracking using fundraising software (e.g., DonorPerfect, Salesforce, and/or Raiser's Edge).

Experience in prospect research, proposal development, budget development, grants management preferred.

Experience in prospect research, proposal development, budget development, grants management preferred. Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse and F.B.I. fingerprinting).

About Us About the Philadelphia Youth Network: The Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) is a solutions-builder forging together significant players to alleviate a root cause of poverty by preparing 12-24-year-olds to become productive working adults. Our work is grounded in the understanding that young people need access to both education and employment, proven factors in being prepared for a career. With a track record of increasing impact, PYN funds and brokers action with the right partners to collectively address barriers. PYN constructs systems to create change, while innovating to meet evolving needs. Together with our partners, PYN dramatically changes the trajectory of individuals’ lives by giving voice to underserved youth, and ultimately creating a pipeline for an educated, engaged workforce. For more information, visit www.pyninc.org.