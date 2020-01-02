President: Healthcare Improvement Foundation

Summary Job Description
Responsible for executive leadership of HCIF, building upon a 30-year history of promoting health care quality and improved outcomes through collaboration with diverse stakeholders. Serve as the externally facing representative, outcome partner, convener, and advocate of the region’s health care community to help identify, develop, and support coordinated market-based initiatives toward the achievement of better health. Develop and implement strategic plans, raise funds and assure financial stability, create and maintain relationships across the healthcare community, and oversee organizational initiatives. Identify programmatic needs and resources; inspire and motivate internal and external stakeholders to collective action.
Main Duties
- Under guidance of the Board of Directors, develop and implement strategies and programs consistent with HCIF’s purpose and mission.
- Oversee preparation of annual HCIF work plan, scorecard, and budget; monitor for compliance.
- Seek, obtain and administer grants, donations, and contracts; maintain and grow ongoing relationships with funding partners and granting agencies (corporations, foundations, governmental entities, issue-specific donors), with the goal of increasing reliable funding and diversifying revenue streams.
- Supervise and evaluate performance of senior staff (Vice President, Senior Directors), Grants Manager and Administrative Coordinator.
- Execute contracts with consultants and subcontractors; manage overall contractual relationships.
- Understand and guide budgetary considerations within a complex business model including restricted funds and limited operating resources; assure compliance with sound practices for financial controls, financial reporting, cash management, legal affairs, human resources, insurance and general recordkeeping.
- Serve as a partner with, and convener and facilitator of, regional stakeholders, including businesses, the healthcare industry, foundations, and governmental agencies throughout Greater Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.
- Develop and support appropriate Board of Directors and committee infrastructure to advance HCIF work.
- Keep abreast of national and regional healthcare trends and build industry knowledge; identify new opportunities for marketplace innovation and collaboration with agility and creativity.
- Participate in national and statewide discussions related to healthcare policy and HCIF initiatives; including as a speaker and/or panel participant.
- Serve as an advocate for HCIF initiatives to stakeholders, including governmental entities and officials.
- Communicate complex issues and outcomes to appropriate stakeholders, orally and in writing, in a succinct, understandable, and compelling manner.
- Report, promote and publicize HCIF activities to Board members, program participants, funders, and other stakeholders.
Qualifications:
- Masters’ degree or higher.
- At least 4 years’ of executive leadership experience in the nonprofit, consulting, and/or for-profit arena, preferably in fields related to healthcare quality and safety, health policy, or public health.
- Working knowledge of policy and operational issues of nonprofits, hospital and health systems, health insurance markets, and public health agencies, preferred.
- Strong understanding of the region’s particular healthcare marketplace.
- Competency in strategic planning, program development, business planning, financial management, advocacy, program evaluation/measurement, communications/media relations, relational fundraising, grant writing, and data analytics.
- Experience with effective Board relations and best practices in non-profit governance.
- Track record of successful results and achievement; ability to set and accomplish goals in a timely manner. Ability to adapt quickly and strategically to emerging opportunities.
- Strong and compelling verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to motivate and present to large and small audiences including hospital executives and staff, public/governmental officials, health insurers, physicians, community and business leaders, and to translate complex technical issues into manageable information for all audiences.
- Demonstrated commitment to collaboration, teamwork, mentorship and staff development. Strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills both one-on-one and in group settings.
Physical Requirements: Occasional walking and lifting (10 lbs).
Work Environment: Office environment with frequent local travel and occasional national travel.
Hours: Exempt full-time position. Normal office hours with occasional early morning and evening meetings.
Salary range: Salary negotiable. Bonus eligible.
ADA Job Requirements:
- Physical Demands: sitting, standing, walking, lifting (up to 10 lbs), stooping, bending, squatting, crouching, pulling, pushing, twisting head and neck, reaching.
- Communication Skills: writing, speaking, hearing, reading, interpersonal relationships, receiving instructions, giving instructions, ability to interact with co-workers and public on the phone.
- Intellectual Skills: short and long term memory, abstract reasoning, decision making, directing others, mathematical calculations.
- Work Situations: Occasional early morning and evening hours, minimal out of town travel, local travel, working alone, working as part of a group, working with the public, high speed performance, frequent deadlines, leadership skills, performing a variety of duties, performing some repetitive duties, operating office equipment (copier, fax, computer).
- Environmental Conditions: office environment.
About Us
The Health Care Improvement Foundation (HCIF) (www.hcifonline.org) is an independent nonprofit organization that drives high-value health care through stakeholder collaboration and targeted quality improvement initiatives. We are dedicated to the vision of a responsive, coordinated health care community that fulfills the needs of patients and consumers, and achieves better health. HCIF’s approach engages multi-stakeholder resources to implement solutions that no market participant could achieve individually. Since its inception, HCIF has been recognized as an outstanding example of how advances in quality care can be achieved through large-scale collaboration.
Based in Center City Philadelphia, HCIF was founded in 1980 as an affiliate of the Delaware Valley Healthcare Council of the Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP), but has operated since 2003 as an independent 501(c)3 organization. The Board of Directors is composed of Pennsylvania leaders representing health systems, health payers, the business community, and the public health sector; plus consumer representatives. HCIF maintains a staff of ten (10) professionals. The organizational budget is $2.2 million, with 38% contributed from hospitals and health systems, 30% from government grants, 27% supported from corporate sources and payers, and the balance from foundations and individual donors.