Full Job Title: Senior Associate, Philadelphia Research Initiative

The Pew Charitable Trusts uses data to make a difference. For more than 70 years, we have focused on serving the public, invigorating civic life, conducting nonpartisan research, advancing effective public policies and practices, and achieving tangible results. Through rigorous inquiry and knowledge sharing, we inform and engage public-spirited citizens and organizations, linking diverse interests to pursue common cause. We are a dedicated team of researchers, communicators, advocates, subject matter experts, and professionals working on some of today’s big challenges – and we know we are more effective and creative collectively than we are individually. With Philadelphia as our home town and the majority of our staff located in Washington, DC, our U.S. and international staff find working at Pew personally and professionally rewarding.

Wise stewardship of resources allows Pew employees to pursue work that strategically furthers our mission in significant and measurable ways. We collaborate with a diverse range of philanthropic partners, public and private organizations, and concerned citizens who share our interest in fact-based solutions and goal-driven initiatives to improve society. Pew attracts top talent, people of integrity who are service-oriented and willing to take on challenging assignments. We provide competitive pay and benefits, a healthy work-life balance, and a respectful and inclusive workplace. Pew employees are proud of their colleagues, proud of where they work, and proud of the institution’s reputation.

The Philadelphia Program

Through the Philadelphia Program Pew seeks to enhance civic life in its hometown. We partner with many local institutions in encouraging a thriving arts and cultural community, supporting the health and welfare of the region’s most vulnerable residents, informing discussion on important issues facing the city, and, more broadly, strengthening Philadelphia’s appeal to visitors and residents alike.

Philadelphia Research Initiative

The Philadelphia research initiative produces timely, well-documented and highly readable reports and issue briefs on issues facing Philadelphia for the benefit of decision makers, the news media and the public at large. Topics come from a number of subject areas including demographic trends, government performance and innovation, tax and fiscal policy, K-12 education, economic development and job creation, and public safety. In addition, the initiative performs research in conjunction with the Philadelphia Policy Exchange, designed to stimulate focused conversations among policymakers and policy influencers on a range of issues. Those issues include, but are not limited to, evaluating tax incentives, improving tax collections, managing revenue volatility through rainy day funds, strengthening public sector retirement systems, delivering cost-effective corrections services, and reducing opioid abuse.

The initiative’s staff conducts research using a range of methodologies, including representative-sample polling, and looks beyond the city for relevant information from comparable cities. The research typically is based on public or proprietary data, peer-reviewed research methodologies, close consultation with subject-matter experts, and regular interaction with officials of local governments and organizations. Most of its reports lay out the facts and findings on a given issue. Some go further to discuss the data-based pros and cons of various policy options. In either case, however, the initiative does not advocate for specific solutions or favor any particular point of view. Its mission is to be an honest broker on the issues and effective contributor to civic discourse in Philadelphia and, where applicable, other cities. The goal is to be a consistent and effective contributor to civic discourse in Philadelphia. Examples of the initiative’s work are available at www.pewtrusts.org/philaresearch.

The initiative’s work products consist of the following:

Major research reports that get to the bottom of complex and important issues, often making use of data-based comparative examples from other cities.

Research briefs on issues that require illumination or updating but not full-length reports.

Shorter “web analyses” that provide updates on issues, especially those covered by previous reports or briefs, and highlight new, city-related data.

An annual “State of the City” report that tracks key indicators about Philadelphia’s condition—from crime to employment to demographic change—over time and in relation to comparable cities.

Random-sample polling to measure Philadelphians’ attitudes about the city in general, policy issues in particular, elected leaders, city services, and residents’ own situations.

A monthly e-newsletter that reports on work that the project has published and intends to publish, developments related to past reports, and the work of other Pew programs.

Public presentation of research findings to civic groups, other research organizations, and governmental bodies or officials, including City Council.

The initiative’s work products are produced primarily by staff members working collegially and effectively within the team and across the larger Pew organization, as needed. When specialized expertise is required, the initiative hires external consultants but continues to manage the product.

In addition, working with the Philadelphia Policy Exchange, staff help organize convenings to highlight the initiative’s work and engage the public and policymakers in conversation about issues and policy options.

Position Overview

The senior associate, who is based in Pew’s Philadelphia office, reports to the manager, Philadelphia research initiative. The senior associate’s job is to help conceptualize, design and complete research and analysis on key issues affecting the city of Philadelphia. A research background, relevant experience, expertise in one of the initiative’s key subjects, and/or strong writing skills are desirable.

The position has a set time frame that could be extended based on the success of the program, funding sources, and board decisions on continued support.