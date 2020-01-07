Outreach Specialist: Philadelphia Children’s Alliance

Outreach Specialist (Part-Time, Non-Exempt)

Mission: The Philadelphia Children’s Alliance (PCA) is an independent non-profit organization that promotes healing and justice for sexually abused children in Philadelphia. Using a multidisciplinary approach, we collaborate with our partners in child protection, law enforcement, and medical and mental health services to provide forensic interviews, victim support and counseling services at the Philadelphia Safety Collaborative, a co-located child-friendly facility. We are committed to using best practices and we promote this model locally and nationally.

Position Summary: Reporting to the Family Mental Health Care Coordinator, this position provides telephone outreach to families within 30, 60, and 90 days of receiving a mental health referral. The Outreach Specialist strives to promote access to timely, trauma-focused, evidence-based treatment for all children and families that present to PCA with allegations of sexual abuse. The Outreach Specialist is responsible for maintaining a database to track outreach efforts and to analyze outcomes. The Outreach Specialist also coordinates mental health treatment needs with all members of the multi-disciplinary team, particularly with the Family Advocates and mental health partners.

Key Responsibilities include the following:

Mental Health Outreach

Provide mental health outreach to families who previously participated in PCA services (about 1,000 families annually).

Conduct outreach by phone to all PCA families who received a mental health therapy referral at intervals of 30, 60, and 90 days after mental health referrals are made.

Essential goals of outreach to include: 1) Collecting data on potential barriers to connecting services; 2) Connecting families without services to treatment; and 3) Performing quality assurance of treatment providers within PCA’s network.

Follow up with assigned Family Advocate and/or Manager of Victim Services to coordinate care as necessary.

Provide trauma-related psychoeducation to caregivers regarding the value of treatment.

If connected, explore satisfaction with services and perceptions regarding the quality of treatment and any symptom reduction.

If not connected, explore barriers and how PCA might help to resolve them.

Utilize assessment tool to screen for current trauma-symptoms and level of functioning to determine mental health needs and best course of treatment.

Connect family to the most appropriate service that will best support the victim child(ren)’s needs, based on the family’s presenting needs.

Conduct risk assessments and provide crisis intervention counseling as necessary.

Attend all mandatory staff trainings and meetings.

Stay apprised of the latest research on ACEs and best practices for trauma-impacted children.

Data Tracking and Analysis

Document critical updates in NCATrak.

Maintain a system for collecting data from each call.

Routinely analyze outcomes as a result of outreach efforts.

Maintain knowledge of all NCA Mental Health Standards and PEW grant requirements, including but not limited to, code of ethics, care tracking requirements, and certification requirements for professionals and volunteers.

Assist with Mental Health Partner Network Development

Track provider trends with regard to quality issues.

Assist Family Mental Health Care Coordinator with annual site visits, annual luncheon, and mental health trainings for mental health partners.

Qualifications and Skills:

Works collaboratively within a dynamic, culturally diverse Multi-Disciplinary Team.

Takes initiative, is resourceful, and able to work independently.

Excellent interpersonal skills and a commitment to cultural competence.

Ability to convey warmth and empathy in telephone communication with families.

Working knowledge of best practices in trauma-focused treatment.

Excellent written and oral communication skills; presentation experience is helpful.

Good attention to detail is needed for data collection and analysis, as well as the ability to use spreadsheet applications and creating charts and graphs.

Bi-lingual Spanish/English preferred, but not required.

Education and Experience

Master’s degree in social work, psychology, or a related field with experience in services to sexually abused children.

Workshops, conferences, and self-study appropriate to professional level.

Previous training or experience in sexual trauma and trauma-focused evidence-based practices (EBPs) preferred.

Previous training and experience with mental health screening, assessment, and crisis intervention.

Knowledge of the varying levels of care within the Philadelphia behavioral health system of care.

Familiarity with child abuse reporting requirements.

Application Process: Submit cover letter and resume to jobs@philachildrensalliance.org with “Outreach Specialist” in the subject line.

Equal Opportunity: PCA recruits, hires, compensates, trains, and promotes qualified individuals in all job classifications without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identify or expression, or by any other basis protected under applicable law.