Executive Director: Lifecycle WomanCare

The organization

Lifecycle WomanCare (LWC), once known as The Bryn Mawr Birth Center or The Birth Center, is one of the oldest and largest freestanding birth centers in the country. Births take place in our own building, along with GYN care, contraceptive care, pre- and post- menopausal care, childbirth education and lactation support. Ours was the first licensed birth center in Pennsylvania, providing exceptional midwifery services for women of all ages , regardless of income, since 1978. An original staff of Certified Nurse Midwives and nurses, who continue to attend our core service of childbirth, has expanded to include skilled administrators, educators and nurse practitioners. We have relationships with schools of midwifery and nursing, plus physician residency training, providing a clinical site for the practice of physiologic childbirth.

We have a relationship with Bryn Mawr Hospital, where our consulting physicians practice, and where our midwives can attend the births of clients who need hospital care.

LWC is licensed as a 501(c)3 charitable organization, with an annual budget of approximately

$5 million and 60 individual employees, half of whom work part time. Since 1978 close to 13,000 babies have been born at LWC; we anticipate over 600 in 2020, approximately 53 per month. Office hours are provided six days a week, and births occur twenty four/seven. Revenue is generated primarily from fee-for-service health insurance company payments, supplemented by individual donations and foundation support . The Board is actively involved in strategic planning and development.

Position Overview

The Executive Director (ED) will oversee the LWC’s operations, including financial oversight, budget, payroll, Human Resources, administrative and professional staff, contracts, and physical plant, and compliance with accreditation and healthcare requirements and regulations. In addition, the ED will be the public face of LWC, interacting with health systems, insurance companies, hospital administrators and donors. Working in concert with the Board and staff, the ED will work toward achieving our goal of serving more people in a complex healthcare environment, promoting the ideals physiologic birth and midwifery care throughout the life cycle.

The position calls for a versatile hands-on professional with a broad base of knowledge, strong business and negotiation skills, financial acumen, plus the sophisticated people skills enabling an ability to function in a highly collaborative culture. The ED must have the flexibility, self confidence and adaptability to work in an evolving organization with a dedicated staff that has deep content expertise and responsibilities.

Position Responsibilities

Spearhead further development of LWC’s role as a leading women’s and maternal health organization and position the organization as a desired and respected model for women’s healthcare and educational services. Explore and implement various prospective growth strategies.

Coordinate and oversee all organization functions, including the executive office, human resources, finance, grants, fundraising,

Coordinate priorities with staff and outside consultants regarding resources and support for ongoing and new expansion

Analyze budgetary information and assess organizational

Strengthen and diversify the organization’s funding

Broaden LWC’s visibility and continue creating academic and corporate

In addition, create relationships with policy makers and other nonprofit peers, experts, and the general

Understand the changing healthcare

Improve the organization’s ability to both measure and communicate

Provide guidance and vision to the staff leadership team and the Board of Directors during a period of potential

Maintain continuous lines of communication, keeping the Board of Directors informed of all critical

Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required, advanced degree is

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in the nonprofit and/or business sectors with a proven record of

Commitment to LWC’s mission is

Successful track record of resource and fund

Must be familiar with non-profit finance and management; experience working with a Board of Directors.

Excellent judgment and creative problem solving skills including negotiation and conflict resolution

Exceptional written, oral, interpersonal, and presentation skills, and the ability to effectively interface with the Board of Directors, staff and outside

Entrepreneurial team player that can

Ability to operate as an effective tactical as well as strategic

Self-reliant, good problem solver, results oriented, sense of

Sensitivity towards and commitment to a holistic model of women’s

Honest and sincere with high standards of personal

An understanding of midwifery and women’s healthcare issues is a plus.

To Apply:

Please email your resume and cover letter to LWCSearch@lifecyclewomancare.org.