Associate Director of Volunteers and Competitive Classes: PA Horticultural Society

Position Summary
PHS Associate Director of Volunteers and Competitive Classes is a leader whose professional career and life-long passion is a devotion to building and growing robust, innovative, diverse and inclusive volunteer programs.
This individual is responsible for setting and maintaining the strategic direction of PHS Volunteer Program in alignment with the mission and vision of the organization including leadership, management, recruitment, retention, recognition, and training. The Associate Director leads our dedicated, passionate and energetic group of 3000 volunteers across the organization contributing their time, expertise, and knowledge in hundreds of distinct volunteer roles. This individual possesses a keen understanding of the ways a large and established volunteer program can help advance an organization and has proven success in cultivating relationships with organizations and individuals to drive program engagement.
The Associate Director oversees and manages the individual/amatuer competitive entry process, functions, committees and volunteers to ensure the smooth operation, sustainability, and growth of this volunteer driven asset of the Philadelphia Flower Show, PHS’s flagship event held annually in Philadelphia.
Essential Functions
- Responsible for overall volunteer program throughout PHS including leadership, management, recruitment, retention, recognition, and training.
- Develop and implement goals and objectives for the volunteer program which reflect the mission of the organization.
- Works with team leaders to identify organizational needs, set goals and assign volunteers.
- Develop, administer, and review policies and procedures which guide the volunteer programs and services, and reflect the overall values of the organization.
- Develops, prepares and oversees budgets for the PHS Volunteer Program to ensure expenses do not exceed budget and expectations are met.
- Utilizes CRM system to develop, administer and maintain forms, historical records and document volunteer activities. (Raisers Edge & VolunteerHub)
- Develops and implements effective recruitment, retention and succession strategies to create a well-rounded and diverse community of volunteers.
- Improves and expands the diversity and inclusion of the PHS volunteer program. Cultivates interest and recruits new volunteers from communities not already engaged with PHS.
- Develop and implement an intake and interview process for potential volunteers to ensure the best match between the skills, qualification, and interests of the volunteers and the needs of the organization.
- Provides training and orientation to prepare volunteers for success.
- Builds a team of volunteer leaders to increase the quality and efficiency of support to all volunteers.
- Serves as a thought partner and driver of volunteer engagement strategies to ensure volunteers continue their involvement with PHS.
- Consult and collaborate across all PHS Departments to understand volunteer needs and foster good relationships between PHS staff and volunteers.
- Oversee and support all functions and activities of the Philadelphia Flower Show individual/amatuer competitive entries, committees and volunteers including recruitment and retention of a steady stream of volunteers and exhibitors.
Experience, Education, and Skills Required
- Requires a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a related field
- Certification in Volunteer Administration (CVA) preferred
- Minimum of 5-7 years of experience leading and managing large volunteer programs
- Experience managing large number of volunteers for big events
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, Raisers Edge and experience in G Suite collaborative tools
- Exceptional budget management skills. Excel knowledge required
- Excellent communication skills and competencies including writing, verbal and comfortable with formal and informal presentations to small and large groups of individuals
- Ability to influence and negotiate
- Strong mentoring and leadership skills to sustain a culture of high-performing teamwork
- Proven collaborative and relationship-building skills
- Independent and collaborative decision-maker
- Demonstrated success working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
- Composure under high stress and pressure situations
- Strong project management skills; ability to manage and complete multiple tasks simultaneously
- Strong understanding and knowledge of customer service skills
- Ability to use creativity to plan and execute tasks; ability to be resourceful
- Thinks innovatively, blending big ideas with realistic execution
- Solution-oriented mindset with the ability to work constructively with others in time sensitive circumstances. Strong problem-solving skills
- Ability to work with a diverse group of individuals of all ages, ethnicities, backgrounds, personalities, and abilities
- Must be enthusiastic and have high energy
- General knowledge of horticulture a plus
- Passion for PHS mission
- Evening and weekend work will be a requirement for this position with occasional long hours and highly physical and strenuous work.