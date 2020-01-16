Associate Director of Volunteers and Competitive Classes: PA Horticultural Society

Position Summary

PHS Associate Director of Volunteers and Competitive Classes is a leader whose professional career and life-long passion is a devotion to building and growing robust, innovative, diverse and inclusive volunteer programs.

This individual is responsible for setting and maintaining the strategic direction of PHS Volunteer Program in alignment with the mission and vision of the organization including leadership, management, recruitment, retention, recognition, and training. The Associate Director leads our dedicated, passionate and energetic group of 3000 volunteers across the organization contributing their time, expertise, and knowledge in hundreds of distinct volunteer roles. This individual possesses a keen understanding of the ways a large and established volunteer program can help advance an organization and has proven success in cultivating relationships with organizations and individuals to drive program engagement.

The Associate Director oversees and manages the individual/amatuer competitive entry process, functions, committees and volunteers to ensure the smooth operation, sustainability, and growth of this volunteer driven asset of the Philadelphia Flower Show, PHS’s flagship event held annually in Philadelphia.