Communications Mgr-Read By 4th: Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

Read by 4th is a citywide effort of an ever-growing network of partners working to dramatically increase the number of children reading on grade-level by the time they begin 4th grade. Led by the Free Library of Philadelphia, the coalition of 100+ organizations works to build school-readiness, promote quality reading instruction, increase access to summer and out-of-school-time learning, and improve daily on-time attendance. A key strategy of all of the campaign’s work is to build awareness of how to support children’s literacy and mobilize communities to advance the goals of the campaign.
Key responsibilities of this position include: managing ongoing communications to partner organizations and families; working with partners to encourage use of campaign communications materials; engage communities around early literacy; and ensure the campaign is actively telling the story of the many and diverse partners who are advancing the goals of the campaign and support the partners in telling their part of the Read by 4th story. The communications manager will be expected to work independently but also to be able to collaborate with the Free Library of Philadelphia’s communications department and with communications staff at various other partner organizations.
- Campaign communications:
- Manage monthly email newsletters for various constituent groups; ensure that each newsletter includes timely and useful information and appropriately highlights and promotes the work of partners
- Manage and grow Read by 4th’s presence on various social media platforms
- Develop and manage an active Read by 4th blog incorporating pieces from multiple internal and external partners
- Manage updates to the Readby4th.org and PreadingPromise.org websites; increase usage of the website
- Manage Reading Captain App; maintain monthly application communication
- For all communications platforms, actively seek opportunities to recognize and highlight partners’ work
- Develop and share a communications calendar to guide the strategies and themes of the campaign communications and to be used both internally and by our partners
- Develop graphics materials for newsletters, flyers, social media and website
- Create and edit videos to communicate and promote the campaign and its family resources
- Partner network capacity building:
- With input from partners and stakeholders, develop strategy to help partners actively promote key campaign messages and actively tell their own Ready by 4th story; develop needed tools and resources as needed including social media graphics and sample posts and tweets
- Draft and edit talking points and other communications content to ensure aligned messaging across the partner network
- Manage and make available photos, videos, graphics and other communications resources for all partners
- Help facilitate monthly regional Reading Captain meetings
- Community Engagement and Awareness
- Capture and communicate authentic community engagement around early literacy across diverse Philadelphia neighborhoods
- Implement strategies to engage communities and neighborhoods in dialogue and action around early literacy
- Lead the piloting of community communication campaigns
- Identify and engage hyper-local social media influencers to magnify and promote Read by 4th messages and calls-to-action
- General Communications strategy
- Identify and monitor key metrics related to campaign communications and use data on regular basis to inform decision-making
- Develop presentations and collateral to promote the campaign
- Act as campaign liaison to Mayor’s Office of Communications
- Manager the contracte with the Mighty Engine, strategic communications firm
- In coordiantion with the Executive Director, act as liaison to the Mighty Engine on most campaign projects
- Collaborate with communications staff at the Free Library and other partner organizations to align and leverage activities
Requirements:
- B.A. or B.S. required with a focus on communications, marketing, public relations or education a plus
- Excellent writing, proof-reading and editing skills, with demonstrated ability to create engaging content for a variety of platforms and audiences
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills
- Strong graphic design skills; proficiency in InDesign preferred
- Comfortable with website management tools, proficiency with WordPress preferred
Additional Desired Qualifications
- Minimum 2-3 years relevant work experience
- Comfort with basic video editing
- Demonstrated experience managing and growing social media channels
- Familiar with Philadelphia neighborhoods
- Familiar with Philadelphia education/nonprofit organizations
- Ability to speak and write fluently in more than one language preferred
This position has a full benefit package: health, dental, life, and disability insurances; flex benefits and retirement plan; generous leave time allowance.