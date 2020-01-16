Communications Mgr-Read By 4th: Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

Read by 4th is a citywide effort of an ever-growing network of partners working to dramatically increase the number of children reading on grade-level by the time they begin 4th grade. Led by the Free Library of Philadelphia, the coalition of 100+ organizations works to build school-readiness, promote quality reading instruction, increase access to summer and out-of-school-time learning, and improve daily on-time attendance. A key strategy of all of the campaign’s work is to build awareness of how to support children’s literacy and mobilize communities to advance the goals of the campaign.

Key responsibilities of this position include: managing ongoing communications to partner organizations and families; working with partners to encourage use of campaign communications materials; engage communities around early literacy; and ensure the campaign is actively telling the story of the many and diverse partners who are advancing the goals of the campaign and support the partners in telling their part of the Read by 4th story. The communications manager will be expected to work independently but also to be able to collaborate with the Free Library of Philadelphia’s communications department and with communications staff at various other partner organizations.

Campaign communications: Manage monthly email newsletters for various constituent groups; ensure that each newsletter includes timely and useful information and appropriately highlights and promotes the work of partners Manage and grow Read by 4th’s presence on various social media platforms Develop and manage an active Read by 4th blog incorporating pieces from multiple internal and external partners Manage updates to the Readby4th.org and PreadingPromise.org websites; increase usage of the website Manage Reading Captain App; maintain monthly application communication For all communications platforms, actively seek opportunities to recognize and highlight partners’ work Develop and share a communications calendar to guide the strategies and themes of the campaign communications and to be used both internally and by our partners Develop graphics materials for newsletters, flyers, social media and website Create and edit videos to communicate and promote the campaign and its family resources

