Director: Laurel Hill Cemetery

The Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laurel Hill Cemeteries has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Director. The Friends group, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the visual and historic character of Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill Cemeteries. The Friends produces educational, recreational and entertainment programming at both sites and raises money for preservation, operations, and special project support.
Reporting to the President & CEO, the Director is a key management leader, responsible for overseeing the administration, programs, fundraising and strategic goals for the non-profit (501c3) affiliate of two nationally recognized historic cemeteries. Other key duties include the cultivation and upkeep of relationships with key stakeholders, community outreach and engagement, increasing the visibility of and membership in the Friends, and fostering a culture of excellence in performance. The Director supervises a staff of four full-time and two part-time employees.
Essential Functions:
Financial Performance and Fundraising:
- Works with the Board, Controller, and President to ensure the fiscal integrity of the Friends by setting annual financial goals and preparing and implementing the annual budget.
- Plans and executes fundraising and philanthropic development activities necessary to grow the organization. Ensures proper cultivation and stewardship activities occur along with new strategies for warranting that fundraising and philanthropic targets are met.
- Develops and implements strategies for increasing revenue, expanding the membership and donor base, and growing attendance at events.
- Cultivates major donors.
Organization Mission and Strategy:
- Work with the Friends of Laurel Hill & West Laure Hill Cemeteries’ Board and Committees to support their mission.
- Ensure all plans and activities are in alignment with the organization-wide strategic plan.
Programs, Marketing, and Community Engagement:
- Oversees the development and implementation of programmatic initiatives and events; leads the planning, administration and execution of the organization’s major annual fundraiser – the Gravediggers’ Ball.
- Works with the President and appropriate cemetery staff to develop and implement marketing and communication strategies and programs that measurably strengthen visibility and recognition of the Friends.
- Strengthens the Friends’ role as an important civic organization by being active and visible in the community and by working closely with other professional, cultural, and private organizations.
Qualifications:
- A minimum of five years of nonprofit management experience, including a demonstrated track record of successfully working with a Board of Directors.
- Fundraising experience in the cultural, educational or historic non-profit sector with a history of successfully generating new revenue streams and improving financial results.
- High-level strategic thinker with an ability to convey the organization’s future development and success to a variety of stakeholders.
- Excellent written, presentation and interpersonal skills with the capacity to inspire prospective donors.
- A confident and persuasive communicator, with solid writing, verbal and computer skills.
- Strong work ethic with flexibility to attend events on evenings and weekends.
- Excellent organizational skills with the ability to meet multiple deadlines.
- A driver’s license and access to a personal vehicle is required.