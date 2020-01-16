Director of Development: The Grand Opera House

The Director of Development will oversee the ongoing implementation and growth of a comprehensive program to establish a diverse contributed income base that will ensure The Grand’s long-term sustainability.

The next phase of development at The Grand will be a campaign-oriented annual fund effort to significantly increase the number of individual givers as a path to increasing the total dollar amount of giving. The successful candidate for this position will be someone with a demonstrable understanding of best practices in converting patrons into donors and a track record of securing support from small- and medium-sized businesses.

In collaboration with the Executive Director, s/he is responsible for planning, implementing, and evaluating a comprehensive fund development effort to achieve The Grand’s financial goals. S/he guides a 5-person department that manages vital funding relationships and implements cultivation and stewardship strategies for all donors and all types of funding sources – with an emphasis on individual and small business giving. The current staff configuration, which is open to restructuring, includes dedicated positions for donor relations, events and small business, grantwriting, and Broadway sponsorships.

The director has primary responsibility for major gifts, planned giving, and community relationship building. S/he also liaisons with two groups of community volunteer leadership: the Board of Directors (governance) and the Grand Trustees (advocacy).

The ideal candidate will have a broad fundraising background and experience in similar non-profit performing arts organizations. S/he will be highly organized, personable, creative, and determined. S/he will have a deep interest in The Grand’s mission and possess the enthusiasm and tenacity needed to enhance the capacity of this vital community resource.

Full requirements and more information at http://www.thegrandwilmington.org/employment-opportunities. Full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours required. Compensation commensurate with experience, and includes health benefits. Resumé, cover letter, development writing sample, and salary expectations to tcrawford@grandopera.org.