Director of Institutional Giving: Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

The Director of Institutional Giving is a Senior Staff member of Free Library Foundation’s Development team. She/he is responsible for strategizing, planning, implementing, and overseeing organizational fundraising from corporate, foundation, and government sources. This position reports to the Senior Vice President for Development and works closely with internal leadership, including the Board of Directors, President and Director, Executive staff at the Free Library, Read by 4th and the Rosenbach, and key volunteers. The position supervises a team of five direct reports and is accountable for meeting and exceeding unrestricted and restricted annual revenue goals of approximately $7.5 million, and capital campaign fundraising for the neighborhood libraries and Parkway Central.
The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 entity that supports the programs and activities of the Free Library of Philadelphia at its 54 locations throughout the City. Through the generosity of individuals, foundations, corporations and competitive government grants, the Foundation supports and enhances the work of the Library.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a fundraising strategy for all institutional giving programs, to meet and exceed annual and multi-year goals and plan for long term growth for general operating, special projects and signature programs, and capital initiatives.
- Report on all Institutional Giving activity to the boards and committees of the boards.
- Manage and supervise staff of professional fundraisers, providing supervision, training, mentoring, and support, ensuring the staff meets and exceeds programmatic and financial goals, are collaborative, proactive, and motivated, and receive career advancement opportunities, including professional development. Manage the balance of responsibilities among team members and ensure each employee’s talents are maximized. Assign portfolios.
- Serve as the primary liaison to all governmental agencies that are instrumental in supporting the Library and stay current and informed regarding potential governmental support.
- Serve as the primary representative of the Institutional Giving team, attending external meetings, conferences, events etc.
- Participate in senior staff strategy to ensure the highest level of productivity and success for the overall development effort.
- Develop and sustain relationships across programmatic departments, implement communication strategies to ensure alignment between strategic priorities and fundraising activities. Lead multi-disciplinary teams of high level professionals to develop and produce sophisticated grants.
- Set annual unrestricted and restricted contributed revenue goals for Institutional Giving.
- Create and monitor annual expense budgets for the team.
- As appropriate, serve as the primary relationship manager for the Library’s largest institutional donors, maintaining a personal portfolio; identify, cultivate, solicit and steward donors toward 6 and 7 figure gifts.
- Create and/or review all written materials that are produced by the Institutional Giving team, ensuring the highest standards of communication are met.
- Create and coordinate, with communications staff, all design and production aspects of printed materials for institutional fundraising efforts.
- Develop a fundraising strategy for increased corporate revenue. Identify, cultivate and solicit corporate donors for membership, grantmaking, and sponsorship opportunities at the Library.
- Oversee the integration of corporate volunteers to build institutional relationships and assist colleagues in the Library with functions as needed.
- Assist in the collection, analysis and interpretation of data for proposals and reporting (ROI).
- Create, monitor and refine systems to track submission of grant proposals, active grants, reporting requirements, and other related grant activity.
- Other duties as assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS and SKILLS
- Bachelor’s Degree and minimum of five years of progressive Development experience and a proven record of success in closing significant financial partnerships
- Experience in supervising professional staff
- Excellent listening, writing and speaking skills are critical to this position’s success
- Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from high level executives and key leaders
- Ability to work within tight deadlines and respond quickly to the demands of a dynamic work environment
- Excellent organizational skills with great attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects
- Bachelor degree
- Proficiency with MS Office Suite with strong working abilities in Microsoft Word and Excel
- Knowledge of Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge, or similar fundraising database program
- Availability to work evenings and weekends as necessary
This position has a Full Benefit Package including Health, dental, life, and disability insurances; flex benefits and retirement plan; generous leave time allowance