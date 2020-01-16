Event Marketing Director (Corporate & Consumer): Visit Philadelphia

Organization

As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. Through groundbreaking advertising campaigns, a nationally recognized web presence and collaborative relationships with local and national partners, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. For more information about our work, please go to http://www.visitphilly.com/about/.

Position

The Event Marketing Director (EMD) is responsible for the planning and execution of high profile corporate and consumer events in support of VISIT PHILADELPHIA’s mission and annual marketing plan. The EMD collaborates with all VISIT PHILADELPHIA departments to ensure an integrated approach to these events. The EMD is responsible for all aspects of event planning, contributing to the development of event concepts and event presentations and videos, researching and sourcing venues, coordinating communications materials (signage, invitations, menus, etc.), and managing all logistics to ensure smooth execution of the events. The ideal candidate must understand tourism marketing, event branding and consumer activation, and have the ability to translate broad strategies into structured event marketing plans. No job is too big or too small for the EMD. The EMD reports to the Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer.

The primary responsibilities of the position are as follows:

Develop, manage and execute corporate and select consumers events. Responsible for all aspects of event from start to finish, including budget management.

Coordinating all program elements leading up to and onsite including accommodations, entertainment venues, activities, transportation, F&B, etc.

Responsible and accountable for event budgets and reconciliation.

Deliver events on time, within budget that meet and exceed expectations.

Manage operational and administrative functions to ensure events are delivered efficiently.

Interact directly with internal marketing teams to gain working knowledge of their needs in order to create event-based programs.

Provide support day to day projects as well as larger events.

Manage guest invitation/communication process.

Manage Partner and vendor relationships and contract negotiations.

Generate and research new event ideas and opportunities.

Maintain working knowledge of happenings in the industry as well as up-to-date information on new hotels, restaurants and event venues, etc.

Liaise and network with a range of stakeholders including colleagues, customers and vendors.

Communicate, maintain and develop relationships across all VISIT PHILADELPHIA teams and with senior management.

Evaluate the effectiveness of events; conduct post-event wrap-up and evaluation meetings.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications