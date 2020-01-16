Family Programs Manager: Museum of the American Revolution

The Family Programs Manager creates and produces innovative programs designed to engage families and further the Museum’s mission through intergenerational learning. Reporting to the Director of Education, this position works collaboratively across all departments and cultivates positive programmatic partnerships to produce programs that are audience-focused, dynamic and relevant. Programs range in scale and scope, and are free, free-with-admission and fee-based. In partnership with the Marketing team, this position ensures that programs and events will broaden and increase the Museum’s family audiences, drive visitation, increase and sustain membership, and meet revenue targets.

The Family Programs Manager is responsible for creating and implementing project timelines, managing budgets, securing partnerships, and producing programs, as well as collecting data, reporting and evaluation. This position manages the Museum’s family-friendly discovery center Revolution Place, produces programs to engage audiences on peak-attendance weekends, and is responsible for spearheading the development and growth of the Museum’s new grant-funded family program. The qualified candidate has proven experience in successful family program planning and management in a large and busy museum, heritage, arts or cultural setting.

The Family Programs Manager works in close collaboration with the Museum’s Gallery Interpretation Manager, who oversees in-gallery interpretation and living history programs, and the Senior Manager, K-12 Education, who oversees programs for students and educators, including after-school and homeschooling programs.

Primary Responsibilities:

Engage new and sustain existing audiences by producing a rich annual slate of dynamic and relevant programs that reflects the Museum’s educational mission and advances its strategic purpose.

Collaborate closely with key departments, such as Curatorial, Marketing, Communications and Membership, as well as external programmatic partners, to conceptualize, develop, execute, and publicize programs, ensuring effective and appropriate outreach and communications.

Produce programs that align with and support annual attendance goals for children, families and Members.

Responsible for successful fulfillment of multi-year grant supporting implementation and growth of family programming, with demonstrable results in increased family attendance and family membership.

Manage Revolution Place, overseeing attendance tracking, evaluation, inventory and programming, and lead the growth of a sustainable Family Program that increases family visitation and reflects best practices in intergenerational learning.

In line with the Museum’s strategic plan, establish and maintain positive relationships with local and regional partners to increase awareness of, interest in and appreciation for the Museum and its mission.

Continually evaluate current offerings and initiate new programs to ensure the Museum offers unique, innovative and reflective programs in multiple disciplines, for family audiences.

Assist in the research and development of funding proposals for family and adult programs, as directed.

Actively support the Museum’s commitment to equity, diversity, access and inclusion, with an aim to increase and deepen the participation of all audiences in museum activities.

With colleagues in Education, foster a culture of learning and community among the Museum’s staff.

Attend Public Programs and other Education programs as needed, requiring a flexible schedule with frequent evening, holiday and weekend work.

Additional duties, as assigned.

Education/Skills:

Minimum of 3 years of management-level experience at a large museum, heritage, arts or cultural setting, with demonstrable experience in producing a diverse range of successful programs for families and children.

Excellent project management skills; strong presentation skills with an ability to communicate clearly and concisely with all program stakeholders; a creative, entrepreneurial spirit with a mind for programmatic strategy.

Master’s degree or comparable experience in Museum Education, Museum Studies or Arts Administration preferred, with knowledge of theories and best practices in public history or arts programming.

Experience in successful project and personnel management (including volunteers and interns), budgeting and program evaluation.

Must be capable of undertaking multiple projects simultaneously and balancing long- and short-term priorities, with equal attention to big-picture goals and small logistical details.

Ability to work effectively and diplomatically with Museum staff, patrons, and representatives of community-based organizations.

A collaborative, energetic, pro-active work style, with demonstrated creativity, flexibility and grace-under-pressure.

Ability to lift 25 pounds. Frequent use of stairs required.