Public Relations Manager: Adventure Aquarium

Job Description:

Summary:

Under the general direction of the Director of Sales & Marketing, the Public Relations Manager is responsible for developing, leading, and executing all public relations strategies and plans for Adventure Aquarium. With earned media value in mind, the PR Manager aims to ensure Adventure Aquarium is a source of choice among editors, freelance writers, segment producers, and influencers in both the Philadelphia and New York DMAs. The Public Relations Manager collaborates closely with the Director of Sales & Marketing and the in-house marketing and animal care teams to ensure public relations initiatives deliver against targets established within the annual Marketing Plan. The effective Public Relations Manager will deliver a mix of strategy, execution, and leadership to accomplish overarching marketing goals.

Adventure Aquarium Culture:

As a Herschend Family Entertainment property, Adventure Aquarium is in the business of creating memories worth repeating by greatly exceeding guest expectations, serving others, creating emotional connections, and seeking constant improvement. Stewardship, guest satisfaction, and team member satisfaction are our core areas of focus. We aim to be a great place to work for great people by leading with patience, kindness, humility, respect, unselfishness, forgiveness, truthfulness, and trust.

What you’ll be doing:

Delivering earned media impression and value targets through the development and implementation of the annual PR & Social Media strategy and plan.

Cultivating a network of journalists, influencers, editors, PR professionals, and contributors at online publications in the PHL and NY DMAs.

Writing, editing, and pitching newsworthy content through press releases and other media communications aimed at promoting the Adventure Aquarium brand, increasing/maintaining awareness, and driving visitation.

Managing all media inquiries and interview requests; serving as an official spokesperson.

Integrating campaigns through earned and owned media channels.

Oversee the development and administration of all social media activities designed to engage users.

Manage a Social Media Specialist in the execution of the above duties.

Maintain Adventure Aquarium’s Crisis Communications Plan.

As needed, surfacing crisis communications situations to the Atlanta-based Property Support Center.

Facilitating either live or web-based crisis communications training; ensuring all relevant team members are engaged.

Modeling and reflecting the Adventure Aquarium culture to guests, partners, direct reports, supervisors, peers, and property and PSC leadership.

Purposefully develop all direct reports through an ongoing commitment to growth; creating an environment of clarity in expectation, praise/recognition, and accountability.

Required Skills:

What we are looking for:

Bachelor degree in journalism, PR, marketing or related field.

5+ years of experience in public relations (agency or client) or corporate communications.

Established network of media professionals in PHL and NY DMAs.

Ability to run PR campaigns that deliver measurable results and meet objectives.

Highly organized with strong verbal and written communications skills.

Ability to pitch to media.

Experience in for-profit attractions, theme parks, museums or sports franchises preferred.

Proficient in MS Office; Content Management Systems and website analytic programs.

Ability to work independently and cooperatively as part of a team.

Ability to travel locally to attend expos and networking events both during and outside of scheduled hours.

Ability to work a flexible schedule including some weekends, evenings, and holidays.

Special Requirements:

Successful completion of pre-employment drug screening and background check

Allergies related to animals or plants, which might interfere with ability to work, must be controlled by medications or protective equipment.

Ability to speak, read, and write effectively in English

Ability to operate a computer and keyboard

Ability to sit and stand for long periods of time