Operations Manager: Pennsylvania Voice’s Operations Manager will be an integral member of the team to ensure the organization is healthy and functions well. The Operations Manager will report to the Executive Director on accounting/finance/operations and human relations (HR) and will work with other team members on logistics and systems that support the entire Pennsylvania Voice team in doing our critical work. We are looking for someone who is passionate about systems and making organizations work well!

About Pennsylvania Voice: Pennsylvania Voice is a statewide network of 32 organizations committed to creating a fair and just Pennsylvania by making our democracy more accessible, inclusive, and representative. Pennsylvania Voice works with our partners to employ the principles of collective impact, unifying change agents from different sectors around common goals to strengthen our democracy, build the capacity of partners with shared resources, and amplify the voices of communities of color.

A small team of experienced organizers/strategists drives Pennsylvania Voice. Our team supports, facilitates, and builds relationships between state leaders representing 32 distinct organizations around four specific program areas:

Civic engagement: Creating year-round integrated voter engagement campaigns to increase voting, voter registration, and participation in civic life among all Pennsylvanians and specifically the New American

Access to the ballot: Modernizing elections to make voting more convenient and fully accessible to

Reflective Democracy: Restoring true representation to our state’s democracy by preparing for the 2020 Census and subsequent redistricting

Racial equity: Creating more opportunities for to support people of color leadership development.

This work is grounded in our shared commitment to racial and gender equity.

Principal Responsibilities for the Pennsylvania Voice Operation Manager:

Overseeing the accounting/finance, HR administration, and legal compliance for the organization

Handling bookkeeping & reconciling for all organizational income and expenses for a roughly

$1.5 million budget (plus all accounting related to regrants to our partner organizations)

Program, management, & board financial reports (including budget to actual, balance sheet)

Management of the annual audit & tax preparation process

Contract management for organizational vendors, leases, re-granting

Bi-weekly payroll administration and oversight of quarterly & annual payroll reporting

Management of administrative filings and deadlines, including (but not limited to) lobbying reporting, insurance renewals, charitable solicitation license

Administration of credit card program including monthly reconcilement & organizing receipts

HR administration for all benefits, policies and procedures, personnel files

Record keeping for grants and donations, and managing timelines for reporting and updates

Managing other systems such as (online) file management, grants management and evaluation, CRM,

Overseeing the offices leases, set-up and day-to-day needs including email and phones

Supporting logistics for programs where time allows (securing locations, ordering food, booking travel, )

Monitor organization systems for opportunities to evolve, improve for greater efficiency and alignment with organization programs and direction

Participate and support external/stakeholder activities as part of the team

Qualifications:

We’re seeking candidates who excel in understanding systems and operations, build strong relationships, are results-oriented, are excellent problem solvers, and have strong project management skills. Specifically, you will bring:

Demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity

Relevant experience with HR, accounting, and other logistics strongly preferred

Active interest in accounting, HR and being support staff that makes our work possible

Proven ability to conceptualize, implement and manage systems

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Experience managing multiple projects and meeting multiple deadlines while also being able to communicate when things need to change

Must be able to work independently, as a team leader, and as part of a team

Ability to work well under pressure, while maintaining a high level of detail orientation and meeting deadlines.

Compensation: Depends on experience and is highly competitive. Salary range is $60,000 –

$70,000 based on experience with excellent benefits including full medical and dental coverage and a 401k package.

HOW TO APPLY: Please send a cover letter and resume to Erin Casey, Executive Director at jobs@pavoice.org Include Operations Manager in your subject line. Please no phone calls.

DEADLINE: Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, at which time the job announcement will be removed from our website, www.pavoice.org/jobs

Pennsylvania Voice is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. We value a diverse workforce and have an inclusive culture. Pennsylvania Voice encourages women, people of color, persons with disabilities, people with records of arrest or conviction, veterans, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals to apply. Pennsylvania Voice hiring process will comply with Philadelphia’s Fair Criminal Records Screening Standards (“Ban the Box”) ordinance.