Executive Director: Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust

The Arch Street Meeting House Preservation Trust (ASMHPT) is a nonprofit corporation formed in 2011 as a support organization of the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting to oversee the preservation, operation and educational programs at the Arch Street Meeting House and grounds. Its mission is to increase public understanding of the impact and continued relevance of Quakers and Quaker history. The executive director will lead the organization as it seeks to be the preeminent destination for experiencing and learning about Quakers’ unique contributions to society.

Arch Street Meeting House is a National Historic Landmark located in Philadelphia, and is the largest Quaker meeting house in the world. It attracts over 30,000 visitors and interest from around the world each year. A significant number of visitors are school children. In its programming it makes a special effort to engage the diverse peoples in the Philadelphia region. The Arch Street Meeting House is owned by the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting, and it continues as an active meeting house for the Monthly Meeting of Friends of Philadelphia.

A comprehensive position description will be made available to qualified applicants. The Board of Trustees seeks an Executive Director with demonstrated capability in:

Strategic Planning and Plan Implementation

Fundraising

Communications and Stakeholder Collaboration

Sensitivity to Quaker Values

Of these competencies, the Board intends to prioritize Fundraising and Strategic Planning and Plan Implementation. Applicants are requested to focus emphasis on their relevant experience in these areas.

For more information about Arch Street Meeting House, please visit the following sites:

Arch Street Meeting House web site: historicasmh.org

Arch Street Meeting House web site: historicasmh.org Arch Street Meeting House Named National Landmark WHYY Newsworks.org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkN0oat63p0

Arch Street Meeting House/2112 WHYY Young Journalists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Wgqq0lfXo0

Arch Street Meeting House Becomes National Historic Landmark You Tube

American Artifacts: American History TV, CSPAN3 Preview: Arch Street Meeting House-Philadelphia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT56lDqigyU

Monthly Meeting of Friends of Philadelphia (Arch Street Quakers)

https://www.fgcquaker.org/cloud/monthly-meeting-friends-philadelphia-arch-street-quakers

The salary range for the position is $70,000-80,000 and comes with a comprehensive benefit package including health insurance, retirement and paid time off. The ASMHPT is an Equal Opportunity Employers; diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.

Applications consisting of cover letter and resume must be directed to ASMHPT Search Committee at cboyce@intermissionllc.com. Applications submitted by March 15, 2020 will receive full consideration. PHONE CALLS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.