Private Philanthropy Officer, Leadership Giving & Women: United United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey

Team Summary Statement:

The Private Philanthropy team focuses on engaging individual donors in United Way’s mission to end intergenerational poverty.

Role Summary: The Private Philanthropy Officer, Leadership Giving & Women United is responsible for qualifying, soliciting and stewarding mid-level individual donors as well as managing and growing the donor affinity group, Women United. The position reports to the Managing Director, Private Philanthropy, and works collaboratively with the overall department to build strong donor communities.

Overview of Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

• Research, qualify, cultivate, solicit and steward a portfolio of approximately 50 donors at the Leadership level ($1,000 – $5,000) using personal communication and annual visits

• Strategic oversight of donor affinity group, Women United, including growing the membership base, increasing donors to leadership level giving, and engaging the group through volunteer opportunities related to UWGPSNJ’s core focus areas of early education, workforce development, and financial empowerment

• Act as an ambassador and champion of the WU Initiative throughout the community

Job qualifications, knowledge, skills, and abilities:

• Five to seven years of fundraising experience, including front line fundraising and events management

• Proven experience working effectively with volunteers and committees

• Candidate must be a strong project manager, strategic thinker, and relationship manager

• The ideal candidate is a motivated, self-starter who is comfortable working closely and collaboratively with a diverse group of colleagues and stakeholders internally and externally

• Microsoft Office skills and experience required as well as relational database capabilities

• Candidate will need to demonstrate required core competencies in accordance with the United Way Worldwide & UWGPSNJ Competency Framework (Donor-Centric, Mission-Focused, Relationship Oriented, Collaborator, Results-Driven, Brand Steward)

• Flexibility to work evenings and weekends as necessary

• Valid drivers license & insurance and/or reliable transportation required for out-of-office travel as required by the position

UWGPSNJ: Promotes a culture of inclusion and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, veteran status or any other legally protected factor.