Senior Director of Guest and Protection Services: The Barnes Foundation

Established as an educational institution, the Barnes Foundation carries out its mission by promoting appreciation of the arts and horticultural science, through the preservation, presentation, and interpretation of the collections of Albert C. and Laura L. Barnes.

Celebrated for its exceptional breadth, depth, and quality, the Barnes Foundation’s art collection includes works by some of the greatest European and American masters of impressionism, post-impressionist, and early modern art, as well as African sculpture, Pennsylvania German decorative arts, Native American textiles, metalwork, and more.

The Foundation engages diverse audiences through its exceptional collections and related high-quality programs that reflect a broad range of periods and cultures and build on the founders’ innovative educational vision of transforming lives through the arts and horticulture.

Responsibilities:

Job Specific Competencies:

Guest Experience:

Maintains an active, visible role in the daily operation of the Foundation, maintaining exceptional standards of customer service, safety, and protection of the collection.

Manages admissions in real-time to maximize capacity and enhance the guest experience in the galleries.

Strategizes optimal guest experience including visitor flow, queue management, and the check-in process.

Collaborates with education, conservation, tours, public programs, community engagement, events, and development to ensure optimized gallery flow.

Addresses guest concerns, comments, and complaints that cannot be settled at the supervisory level, including managing and responding to guest’s feedback regarding Foundation policies, admissions issues and general issues.

Ensures a culture of engagement and empathy for all guests, volunteers, students, contractors and staff members.

Departmental Responsibilities:

Responsible for the Foundation’s guest services, safety, and protection staff including assistant directors, supervisors, administrative support, first impression staff, Gallery staff, call center, parking and valet staff.

Oversees the department training program with the Hiring and Training Manager to cross train staff in art education, safety, security, and guest service functions.

Works with each manager to ensure that department staff are supervised effectively in a way that maximizes revenue, provides excellent training and customer service, and is mindful of staffing costs.

Oversees the preparation of staffing schedules and daily briefings with all front-line staff to inform them of the daily building schedule.

Sets expectations and maintains accountability in connection with Assistant Directors and Supervisors responsibilities, professional growth, and the execution of strategic initiatives.

Meets regularly with staff to review operational metrics and provide ongoing guidance; documents constructive feedback regarding job specific functions, responsibilities and competencies.

Supervises and manages daily personnel activities to ensure that they are utilized effectively, that all staff maintain excellent customer service and safety standards and adhere to Foundation policies, systems, and procedures.

Maintains written documentation of supervision for oversight and review by other parties as appropriate.

Manages staff training programs.

Oversees the cash security program with the Director of Finance including security for cash at various sales and storage points in the facility.

Responsible for developing, updating and improving the Foundation operations procedure manual and related materials. Implements the recommended practices for museum customer service, security and safety from recognized industry standards.

Works with staff to develop, implement and test customer service, security, safety and protection of the collection policy and procedures. Oversees the implementation of policy and procedures, conducting regular training sessions and drills. Manages and trains emergency response teams.

Develops and maintains the annual department budget. Provides long-term planning for equipment and technology improvements and upgrades. Provides detailed monthly reporting for all departmental finances and activities.

Administers the access control program including the staff and student ID card system and audit trail programs.

Oversees the thorough investigation and reporting of all on-site accidents, injuries, property theft or damage, and other security incidents. Ensures that all records and reports are properly distributed and archived.

Oversees the building access control, parcel inspection and control, property removal, and all internal security programs, the Foundation’s lost and found, first aid, and related programs associated with these functions.

Serves as liaison with police, fire, paramedic, rescue, disaster planning, homeland security, and civil defense authorities.

Reviews pre-employment background checks for all on-site staff of Barnes contractors (food service, building engineering, janitorial and security).

Trains each assistant director to be self-sufficient in the areas of budgeting, reporting and excel use, staff training, and support of institutional policies, goals and core values.

Ensures that the department team consults and collaborates with the Collections departments, and other operations staff to define security and safety needs for the art collection, and exhibitions.

Works with the exhibition staff to ensure the security of shipments and receipt of works of art related to exhibitions and advises on matters involving security protection for works in transit and on loan.

Reviews contract requirements from lending institutions to ensure security requirements are met.

Recommends security devices and or procedures to meet the changing needs of exhibitions.

Data Statistics and Reporting:

Develops and manages surveys in collaboration with the department coordinator, providing data and statistics tracking and reporting. This includes attendance, ticketing, safety and protection of the collection data.

Assembles and analyzes relevant data including preparing and delivering reports detailing department activities.

Maintains awareness of industry trends and key metrics, as well as relevant information from Philadelphia, national, and international markets.

Skills and Knowledge:

Minimum seven (7) years of experience required managing front line service team, 10 years preferred.

Hospitality industry, attraction, or cultural institution experience highly preferred.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university is strongly preferred.

Demonstrated success in hiring, training, and managing a diverse workforce.

American Red Cross first aid and CPR certification (or completed within six months).

Competitive Benefits Include: Group health, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending accounts; short- and long-term disability and group life insurance; 403(b) with matching contributions; Employee Assistance Program; voluntary benefits; as well as paid vacation, personal time, sick time and holidays.

Please include a cover letter and an updated resume with your application, along with salary expectations.

The Barnes Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we’re committed to diversity and equal opportunity in our recruitment and hiring. Qualified candidates of all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to apply for this position. Employees have rights under other laws including, but not limited to, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Employee Polygraph Protection Act. We participate in E-Verify.