VP of Customer Success: ROAR

We’re dreamers with purpose and a passion for creating a safer world using innovative patent-pending technology. Our vision is to cultivate safer workplaces, starting within the hotel industry.

The statistics are horrific – 58% of housekeepers experience sexual harassment. They tend to be women of color and immigrants. English is usually their second language. They’re groped by guests, solicited for sex acts, and worse. Every day they go to work, they put themselves at risk.

When we started in 2014, we built the premier safety wearable on the market (aka panic button). We’ve leveraged our personal safety experience and BLE expertise to build AlwaysOn™, a staff safety platform that protects staff no matter where they are, providing peace of mind to employers and staff alike, utilizing Bluetooth devices for emergency alerts and room level location identification.

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced Customer Service executive to build and manage a customer obsessed culture throughout the organization. The goal is to delight customers at every interaction, increasing loyalty and retention.

This role will entail owning the customer experience from the close of a sale, through installations, and beyond to drive effectiveness, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. You would steer customer success outcomes, define and optimize the customer lifecycle, thoroughly understand the customers’ needs, manage the effectiveness of customer success activities, and grow a customer success team. In this position, you would work with internal team members as well as external parties to maximize fulfillment needs and output.

You would join our Management team reporting directly to the CEO. Measures of success include increasing renewal rates, reducing churn, and improving the net promoter score of clients and users. Efficiency metrics include time to install, average cost per room, on-time installations, and number of team hours required per install.

Responsibilities