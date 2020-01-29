VP of Customer Success: ROAR

Description
About ROAR for Good
We’re dreamers with purpose and a passion for creating a safer world using innovative patent-pending technology. Our vision is to cultivate safer workplaces, starting within the hotel industry.
The statistics are horrific – 58% of housekeepers experience sexual harassment. They tend to be women of color and immigrants. English is usually their second language. They’re groped by guests, solicited for sex acts, and worse. Every day they go to work, they put themselves at risk.
When we started in 2014, we built the premier safety wearable on the market (aka panic button). We’ve leveraged our personal safety experience and BLE expertise to build AlwaysOn™, a staff safety platform that protects staff no matter where they are, providing peace of mind to employers and staff alike, utilizing Bluetooth devices for emergency alerts and room level location identification.
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced Customer Service executive to build and manage a customer obsessed culture throughout the organization. The goal is to delight customers at every interaction, increasing loyalty and retention.
This role will entail owning the customer experience from the close of a sale, through installations, and beyond to drive effectiveness, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. You would steer customer success outcomes, define and optimize the customer lifecycle, thoroughly understand the customers’ needs, manage the effectiveness of customer success activities, and grow a customer success team. In this position, you would work with internal team members as well as external parties to maximize fulfillment needs and output.
You would join our Management team reporting directly to the CEO. Measures of success include increasing renewal rates, reducing churn, and improving the net promoter score of clients and users. Efficiency metrics include time to install, average cost per room, on-time installations, and number of team hours required per install.
Responsibilities
- Improve customer service experience, create engaged customers and facilitate organic growth
- Conduct customer segmentation exercise; refine segmentation methodology; execute quarterly segmentation refreshes; present results to team as needed
- Facilitate internal Quarterly Business Reviews with Installation team to report on customer engagement and growth opportunities
- Support the internal project management and installation teams in developing and executing Customer Success strategies to address customer engagement, profitability, upselling opportunities, and overall customer satisfaction
- Create processes to relay the voice of the customer to the Product Development team
- Take ownership of customers issues and follow problems through to resolution
- Set a clear mission and deploy strategies focused towards that mission
- Develop service procedures, policies and standards
- Keep accurate records and document customer service actions and discussions
- Analyze statistics and compile accurate reports
- Recruit, mentor and develop customer service agents and nurture an environment where they can excel through encouragement and empowerment
Requirements
- 10+ years of proven customer service/success experience
- Experience with managing all aspects of customer success development lifecycle
- Strong understanding of all facets of Customer Success: Implementation, Professional Services, Success, Technical Support, and Training
- Enthusiastic and positive leader with a proven track record in attracting talent, and building and motivating teams
- Experience with building high performance teams in a high-growth, customer facing role within a SaaS company
- Excellent listening, communication and presentation skills with strong ability to work collaboratively across the organization and obtain positive visibility and credibility at the C-level. Ability to influence through persuasion, negotiation, and consensus building with knowledge of management methods and techniques
- Strong business, technical and operational acumen and executive presence, combined with deep analytical, organizational and problem-solving skills
- Passion for data, analytics, and process: dive into data to understand trends and insights to continuously refine and improve our company strategy, business models, and performance
- Excellent program management skills and facilitation skills; Able to manage multiple projects at the same time and prioritize within competing priorities
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field, MBA a plus
Benefits
- Flex-time, work from home, and PTO
- Medical, Dental, & Vision healthcare plans
- Paid parental leave
- Company equity
- Casual dress code
- Be a part of a purpose-driven movement working alongside a passionate team to make a difference
Our Core Values are centered on empathy, integrity, equity, and empowerment. ROAR recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected statuses. We deeply believe in diversity of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, national origin and all the other fascinating characteristics that make us different.