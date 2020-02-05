Advancement Specialist: Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

JOIN A FORWARD-THINKING ORGANIZATION THAT HAS BEEN PROVEN TO MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CHILDREN’S LIVES. Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence (BBBSI) is proud to have achieved a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, their highest level of distinction. BBBSI is the largest BBBS agency in PA/NJ and fourth largest in the nation. Our mission is to build and support one-to-one relationships that ignite the biggest possible futures for youth, and strengthen the youth mentoring field through evidence-based mentoring services, collaboration and advocacy.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the VP, Advancement, the Advancement Specialist provides support to the VP, Advancement and Advancement team. They are responsible for managing the donor database, research and functionality to ensure the continued success and growth of the BBBSI’s fundraising efforts. The Advancement Specialist will be expected to act proactively and critically, analyze, evaluate, and find innovative ways to improve processes and procedures, documenting modifications as needed.

Candidates with a strong connection to the community that BBBS IR serves and the Southeastern Pennsylvania/Southern New Jersey area are given preferential consideration. Occasional travel to events is required, as is some nights and weekend work.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Acknowledgements (Gifts, In-Kind, Post-Event) and Pledge Reminders

1. Enter and maintain all donor information and gift processing within database systems; process pledges and acknowledgements to donors within the BBBSI’s established timeframe

2. Work with staff to support annual appeal; track results, process thank you letters within established timeframe

3. Oversee a dedicated inbox and track correspondence requests that fall outside the normal acknowledgment process

4. Advance the mission and vision of the Agency, ensuring integration through acknowledgements

Donor Data Management & Administration

5. Oversee Indyforce (Salesforce) data management, including maintenance, clean-up, and standardization

6. Work with VP, Advancement and Coordinator, Donor Relations and Stewardship, and Finance as related to establish and refine Indyforce processes, standards, and template standardization

7. Serve as the donor database administrator (Salesforce and related 3rd party applications), implementing updates as needed

8. Implement automation of letter templates and other acknowledgements withinSalesforce and train Advancement team on use

Reporting & Data Reconciliation

9. Generate regular fundraising reports regarding donor activity

10. Perform monthly reconciliation of database data with accounting reports

11. Produce and maintain regular reporting on moves management

12. Monitor and report on giving through Governing and Honorary Boards, Regional Advisory Boards, the Alumni Association, and current Bigs

Research/Prospecting (Wealth Engine & Donor Capacity Research)

1. Develop and produce background reports, bios, history, context of relationship, and other desktop research on donor prospects, including donor potential, wealth screening and giving capacity

2. Compile donor information and coordinate materials for external agency meetings; complete follow-up contact reports with donors and update database

Administrative Support for VP, Advancement

3. Support VP of Advancement (e.g., calendars, meetings) and other duties as assigned

JOB QUALIFICATIONS

Academic: Minimum – High School Diploma and 5-7 years work experience in an advancement/development function OR Bachelor’s degree and 1-3 years experience

Professional: Minimum experience as described above, ideally in a nonprofit/human services setting. Ability to work with many diverse constituencies. The successful candidate must be able to work independently, exercise sound judgment, anticipate and proactively troubleshoot and problem-solve issues related to their role. Additionally, they must have the ability to manage detailed work and projects, possess strong organizational and interpersonal skills. Excellent writing and proof-reading skills. Demonstrated research skills preferred. Proficiency in Microsoft 365 and experience with donor CRM packages required (Salesforce preferred). Must have ability to attend meetings and/or events in the greater Philadelphia region.

Personal Attributes: Strong customer/client focus, strong communication and organizational skills, excellent listening and interpersonal skills. Open, approachable, and able to multi-task projects/assignments. Function well in a fast-paced environment, display a strong level of commitment and enthusiasm, demonstrate flexibility, and team player. Our best employees 1) set the bar high 2) are intentional and thoughtful about their choices 3) collaborate as a means to community solutions 4) are positive, can-do, and solution-oriented 5) embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, and 6) are accountable and get it done.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Cover letters and resumes can be submitted online at: http://bbbsi.gatherdocs.com/.

Note: only those applicants believed to be viable candidates for this opportunity will be contacted. No phone calls or 3rd party solicitation please.

BBBSI promotes a culture of inclusion and seeks talented staff from diverse backgrounds. BBBSI is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, veteran status or any other legally protected factor.