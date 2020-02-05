Executive Director: CeaseFirePA

Executive Director to lead a highly effective advocacy organization working to stop the gun violence epidemic (PA)

Since its inception in 2001, CeaseFirePA has worked in communities across Pennsylvania to build support from the ground up for reforms to reduce gun violence.

CeaseFirePA’s agenda focuses on addressing all causes of gun violence, from stopping urban community gun violence to stemming the rising rates of gun suicides in rural Pennsylvania.

With a bold strategic action plan, CeaseFire has achieved key victories that have shaped the gun violence debates beyond the state’s borders:

Act 79 : In 2018, CeaseFirePA’s involvement in a broad coalition resulted in the enactment of Act 79, the law that disarms domestic abusers in Pennsylvania.

In 2019, PA created Track Trace, a program that encourages local jurisdictions to help investigate how legal guns are transformed into illegal crime guns.

CeaseFirePA has defeated each PA Legislature proposal to eliminate the PA Instant Check System (PICS), a highly effective tool that prevents prohibited purchasers from obtaining firearms.

While CeaseFirePA has accomplished a great deal, there is far more work to be done. Today the organization seeks a passionate and motivated Executive Director to lead a strong Board of Directors, capable staff, and growing group of citizen advocates during a critical time when transformational leadership is required to ensure lasting positive change. The Executive Director’s time will be divided between external-facing leadership and internal management, with a focus on six key areas where action is particularly critical to achieving community safety.

The successful Executive Director will have senior management, advocacy, and fundraising experience and an awareness of current and historical trends in gun laws and policies. Ideal candidates will also have:

Demonstrated success in leading an organization and policy agenda that brings forth positive, large-scale change.

Proven track record of forging working relationships with diverse elected officials, community leaders, and partner organizations.

Experience leading and ensuring legal compliance of complex 501c3 and 501c4 organizations.

Ability to direct and manage change, including envisioning possibilities and leading strategy development.

Demonstrated financial and fiscal acumen needed to lead an organization with a budget approaching $1M.

Experience developing resources through earned income and philanthropy; ability to assess, implement, and evolve new development opportunities.

Experience leading diverse teams in a dynamic, fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Experience leading diverse teams in a dynamic, fast-paced, ever-changing environment. Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Development Resources, inc. is leading this search for CeaseFirePA. All of DRi‘s searches can be viewed at http://driconsulting.com/available-positions/. Applications can also be submitted via email to search@driconsulting.com.