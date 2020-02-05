Executive Director: Oxford Area Neighborhood Services

Oxford Area Neighborhood Services (NSC) is seeking an accomplished, visionary, and inspirational leader to serve as its new Executive Director. The Executive Director is responsible for the advancement of the mission and oversight of the ongoing, day-to-day operational work of this vital non-profit organization located in Oxford, PA. Working with the board, the best person for this position will seek to nurture existing relationships and develop new avenues of partnership and support in the local community. Raising funds to accomplish the ongoing mission is essential to ensuring our organization continues to serve individuals and families. This leadership position ensures the team is best suited to carry out the mission and is a champion of the Center’s work in the community.
The ideal candidate for the executive director position will be a person with the interest and ability to lead the organization with integrity, authenticity, and transparency, fostering an attitude of cooperation, collaboration and respect when interacting with staff, volunteers, board members, donors, stakeholders, and the community at large.
Equal Opportunity Employer.
Employment Criteria:
A. Education: Bachelor’s Degree required; Master’s Degree preferred
B. Competencies:
1. Nonprofit management experience, including responsible fiscal and programmatic oversight.
2. Proven fund development experience, including both fundraising and making lasting community connections.
3. Ability to deliver visionary and strategic leadership. Ability to motive staff, board, and volunteers. Ability to engage the community and develop partnerships.
4. Experience working with nonprofit boards.
5. Excellent oral and written communications skills. Bilingual in English and Spanish a plus.
6. Supervisory experience.
7. Ability to work with a diverse population.
Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume/CV to NSC Search Committee at ksipple@oxfordnsc.org
About Us
Oxford Area Neighborhood Services Center (NSC) empowers people experiencing a crisis or sudden hardship by providing direct assistance and/or connecting them to available resources.
NSC has been a cornerstone of Oxford and the surrounding townships since 1971. The multi-faceted agency is the heart and soul of the Oxford area, providing income-eligible individuals and families with safety-net services to meet their most basic needs – a food pantry, financial assistance for housing and utilities, case management, and information and referral. These essential services help families address obstacles they encounter when faced with unemployment or under employment, homelessness, health crises, substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as emergencies that impact their ability to provide for their families.
Please email a cover letter and resume/CV to ksipple@oxfordnsc.org. Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2020.