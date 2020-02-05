HR Director: Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

AGENCY OVERVIEW

JOIN A FORWARD-THINKING ORGANIZATION THAT HAS BEEN PROVEN TO MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON CHILDREN’S LIVES. Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence (BBBSI) is proud to have achieved a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, their highest level of distinction. BBBSI is the largest BBBS agency in PA/NJ and fourth largest in the nation. Our mission is to build and support one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for youth. We also strive to strengthen the youth mentoring field through collaboration, training and technical assistance, data collection, and advocacy.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the Vice-President, Administration, the Director, Human Resources acts as a strategic business partner to senior leadership on a variety of issues, including leadership development and talent management. They will cultivate relationships to ensure that HR delivers value, service excellence and operational efficiency. They must be a deft communicator, fostering respect, trust, and collaboration among team members, and possess the ability to manage through change with flexibility and poise.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Leadership, Management, and Accountability

1. Provide leadership and expertise for the full scope of Human resource functions, including talent management, HRIS, new-hire on-boarding and orientation, credentialing, compliance, employee benefits and compensation, employee relations, legal compliance, wage and hour (FLSA), ADA and FMLA compliance, workers compensation & unemployment administration, HRIS and recordkeeping administration, employee/supervisory training/development; performance management and HR policy development; payroll support

2. Lead, manage, and inspire one direct report – Manager, Human Resources (Generalist) – toward accountable, goal-based outcomes with emphasis on a) Staff Recruitment, Hiring, Onboarding b) Compensation & Benefits Design/Administration & Payroll and c) Staff Engagement, Performance Management, and Training

3. Develop annual individual & department goals and objectives; develop and monitor annual HR budget for HR related services and staff

4. Maintain in-depth knowledge of changing employment regulations; implement policies, procedures and systems to ensure federal and state regulatory compliance and any impending changes; manage federal/state reporting (i.e., EEO, workers compensation, OSHA); ensure all notices and policies are communicated and updated; monitor tracking and prepare reports required for compliance

5. Serve as primary contact for employment attorneys and Human Resources related government agencies; manage relationships with benefit brokers, obtaining and providing competitive and cost effective employee benefits plans and programs; ensure benefit plan orientations and training

6. Identify and manage key metrics and analytics to support decisions driving the people agenda for the business. Accountable for ensuring legal and legislative compliance at all times

Organizational Development & Training

1. Provide guidance and expertise in organization structure and design to ensure support of the short- and long-term goals of the organization. Support leadership on change management initiatives

2. Provide counsel and leadership to develop training programs that align with Agency strategy and needs. Lead development of organizational training plan, acquire or create content where appropriate, deliver internal trainings, and monitor/evaluate success

3. Develop and manage new hire orientation and onboarding

4. Track survey data for training programs and orientation/onboarding; compile best practices data for improvement

5. Maintain knowledge of industry trends and best practices in workforce development and change management. Assesses organizational need and recommends staff development for the organization

Talent Management & Acquisition

1. Work with leadership to identify development needs, workforce challenges or talent gaps, and collaborate to develop solutions that address needs and support organizational development, effective talent management, and employee retention

2. Coach and develop the leadership and management team to work cohesively and effectively, building on their management capabilities and ensuring that they improve the performance and output of their own people resources

3. Lead talent acquisition for all staff positions, with emphasis on positions at the Director level and above. Interview management- and executive-level candidates, up to final selection

4. Design and implement external candidate marketing and proactive recruitment programs. Anticipate strategic issues, understand and identify trends and best practices, implementing value added solutions

5. Develop and maintain relationships with key employment agencies, placement firms, and recruiting job boards

6. Work with Executive Leadership to review and enhance wage and salary policies and practices

HRIS/Payroll Systems

1. Manage relationships with relevant technology vendors; maintain a human resource information system and implement other technology and procedural improvements to streamline the HR function

2. Oversee payroll system, reporting, systems management, and inquiries

3. Work with HR Generalist on all issues and day-to-day agency and Finance support

Employee Relations & Performance Management

1. Provide performance management guidance to supervisors and support them in carrying out their responsibilities on all employee matters (coaching, mentoring professional development, disciplinary actions, terminations)

2. Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues; where applicable, conduct effective, thorough and objective investigations

3. Manage employee communication and legal issues, and ensure legal compliance

4. Monitor Performance Management delivery and compliance

5. Provide coaching and recommendations to management and leadership teams on employee relations and performance management issues

6. Conduct employee exit surveys and interviews, track trends, and make recommendations to leadership

JOB QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in Human Resources, Business, Psychology; Master’s degree in HR or business-related field preferred

Professional: Minimum of 10 years of comprehensive Human Resources management experience, with a minimum of 5 years supervisory experience, required. Prior experience leading an HR function in a non-profit, preferred. Deep understanding of current HR trends in compensation, benefits, and performance evaluation frameworks and fluency with primary HR functions. Understanding of best practices and experience in building inclusive and engaged workplaces; cultural awareness and sensitivity with lens on racial and gender equity. Demonstrated ability to foster trust & teamwork among direct reports, peers and throughout the organization. Ensure the professional development for all direct reports. Strong verbal, written communication skills, excellent interpersonal skills. Able to work well with individuals at all levels, both within and outside the organization. Able to successfully manage multiple tasks, projects and priorities simultaneously.

Personal Attributes: Demonstrate leadership, dedication, and an interpersonal savvy that helps establish effective relationships and an appropriate rapport with people; attentive and active listening skills; results/outcome oriented; approachable, organized; and demonstrate sound judgment in a leadership capacity. Function well in a fast-paced environment, display a strong level of commitment and enthusiasm, demonstrate flexibility, and team player. Motivated to help deliver the core mission. Our best employees 1) set the bar high 2) are intentional and thoughtful about their choices 3) collaborate as a means to community solutions 4) are positive, can-do, and solution-oriented 5) embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, and 6) are accountable and get it done

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

Cover letters and resumes can be submitted online at: http://bbbsi.gatherdocs.com/. Note: only those applicants believed to be viable candidates for this opportunity will be contacted. No phone calls or 3rd party solicitation please.

BBBSI promotes a culture of inclusion and seeks talented staff from diverse backgrounds. BBBSI is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, veteran status or any other legally protected factor.