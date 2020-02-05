Manager, Strategic Initiatives: Compass Working Capital

ABOUT THE JOB

We are looking for a results-oriented, highly organized, and collaborative individual to provide programmatic and operational leadership on our Strategy Team. This manager will lead initiatives core to the Strategy Team’s capacity building work, provide day-to-day oversight for our online training and community-building platform, and engage in research projects to support a broad range of strategic initiatives. The Manager, Strategic Initiatives will also play a key role in ensuring smooth and efficient Strategy team operations and will support the delivery of high-quality services to Compass’ partners and stakeholders.

All Compass staff embody our values:

Believe in People: At Compass, we have a fundamental belief in all clients and their ability to achieve their goals and dreams. Our unique approach to coaching fosters a culture of aspiration, dignity, and hope.

Pursue Excellence: We hold ourselves to the highest professional and ethical standards in every aspect of our work, and we strive to always do better.

Go Further Together: Our team builds trust, respects each other, and acts with care and empathy. We believe in harnessing our strengths to find joy in what we do and in doing this work as a team, and to bring out the best in each other.

Maintain an understanding of HUD’s Family Self Sufficiency (FSS) program and Compass’ asset-building model for FSS Direct and execute activities related to the development and day-to-day oversight of Compass’ proprietary online learning platform, FSS Link, including: Overseeing user acquisition, retention, and engagement Managing marketing campaigns, including a monthly newsletter Moderating and uploading new content and responding to posts on the discussion board Managing contracted web developer to design and implement new site features Maintaining and periodically reviewing data points on FSS Link metrics dashboard Supporting the overall user experience and fielding inbound inquiries as needed

Support the planning and execution of a leading national conference for operators of FSS programs including but not limited to researching potential speakers, supporting agenda creation, developing and maintaining the project plan, managing ticket sales, sourcing materials, and monitoring logistics and day of activities Support the Strategy team’s work to deliver FSS training and technical assistance to housing providers, including general project management and the development of new training materials and tools

Assist the Strategy Team in conducting due diligence on prospective partners Conduct research on housing, asset-building and other matters as needed to support the Strategy Team’s work

Provide programmatic and project management support to the Strategy Team’s field- and industry- building initiatives for the FSS program, asset building, and financial capability Other projects as assigned QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS Required Commitment to Compass’ mission and passion for working with families with low incomes

Commitment to Compass’ mission and passion for working with families with low incomes 5+ years of work experience; 3-5 years of experience in project management, product management, program design and implementation, and/or training development

5+ years of work experience; 3-5 years of experience in project management, product management, program design and implementation, and/or training development Cultural humility: openness to and respect for others’ cultures, identities, and lived experiences

Cultural humility: openness to and respect for others’ cultures, identities, and lived experiences Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to communicate clearly and deliver messages with desired results, listen effectively, and demonstrate sound judgment

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to communicate clearly and deliver messages with desired results, listen effectively, and demonstrate sound judgment Excellent organizational and execution skills; detail-oriented with the ability to complete work accurately, efficiently, and on time

Excellent organizational and execution skills; detail-oriented with the ability to complete work accurately, efficiently, and on time Strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks

Strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to creatively problem solve, prioritize, create actionable plans, and deliver tangible outcomes in a growing organization Preferred Previous experience or familiarity with the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Program This job description is not intended to provide a comprehensive listing of all duties or responsibilities. Job duties and responsibilities may change at any time based on coaching methods and program partners. BENEFITS Healthcare: medical, dental, vision Retirement plan 401(k) & match Life insurance & disability Insurance Paid time off Paid parental leave Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account Professional development & certification Pre-tax commuter benefits Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Discounted shopping and entertainment Voluntary pet insurance and more ADDITIONAL INFORMATION This position is based in Philadelphia, PA. Travel to Compass headquarters in Boston, MA will be required periodically but not more than monthly. Compass is an equal opportunity employer and committed to hiring individuals who reflect the diversity of the communities it serves. To apply, please submit a resume and a cover letter that outlines your interest in this role.

About Us Compass is an innovative, mission-driven organization that supports families with low incomes to save for their future and access greater economic opportunity. We believe in our clients and in their ability to achieve their goals and dreams. We operate high-quality financial coaching and savings programs, and pursue opportunities to shape the national approach to poverty through practice and policy change. Compass is also an emerging leader in a national effort to leverage housing assistance as a platform for economic mobility. We are looking for people who want to be part of taking our programs and our impact to the next level.