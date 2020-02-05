Managing Director: The Philadelphia Citizen

Overview
The Managing Director will work closely with the Co-Executive Directors to strategically guide organizational growth through development and management of a diverse set of revenue streams.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
- Manage and further develop The Citizen’s current primary earned & contributed revenue generation streams: event sponsorship sales & foundation/donor gifts
- Work with Co-Executive Directors, board members, and senior staff to develop and implement secondary revenue generation streams: membership, underwriting/advertising, and major gifts
- Work closely with Event/Sales Manager to optimize event/sales strategy and execution of roughly 3-4 quarterly events, and one annual signature event (Dec)
- Own and develop execution of grant proposals, reports, and donor communications with a long-term, relationship-building approach
- Work with staff to develop and pilot innovative products (such as new newsletters, text campaigns, community pop-ups) as new ways to engage our audience (both online and offline)
- Manage relevant operations and systems related to organization: Includes working with contracted Accounting Associate (YPTC) to oversee payroll (paychex), bill processing (bill.com), donor/customer management database (Kindful)
- Work with Co-Executive Directors to manage board communication and development
Primary Qualifications
- Mission-driven entrepreneurship mindset
- Knowledge of non-profit media/journalism is preferred
- Proven track record of achieving financial/business development goals
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Familiarity with donor/customer databases and ability to use data for analysis
- Demonstrated excellence in project management
- Previous experience managing direct reports is preferred but not required
Anticipated salary range of $75,000 to $85,000 based on experience and qualifications.
About Us
The Philadelphia Citizen is a non-profit civic media organization that combines solutions-oriented journalism & thought-provoking events with specific tools for civic action.
Apply for this job
Send resume and cover letter to: roxanne@thephiladelphiacitizen.org