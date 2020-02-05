Project Manager, VP University & Community Partnership: Drexel University

About Drexel

Drexel is a comprehensive global research university ranked among the top 100 in the nation. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities. Drexel is one of Philadelphia’s top 10 private employers, and a major engine for economic development in the region. Drexel has committed to being the nation’s most civically engaged university, with community partnerships integrated into every aspect of service and academics.

Job Summary:

Drexel is seeking a full-time experienced Project Manager to support its Promise Neighborhoods Initiative. Functions include reporting, performance measurement for contracted partners, grant administration, and compliance, and team operations/administration. This position reports to the Promise Neighborhood Project Director.

Essential Functions:

Support implementation and success of activities and partnerships in coordination with content area managers.

Perform administrative activities such as correspondence, mailings, data entry, preparation of spreadsheets, reports, and other materials. Schedule staff meetings and events, including planning and logistics, preparing materials, recording and distributing minutes, and supporting administrative follow-up tasks, as requested.

Develop and implement processes and procedures for bi-annual federal reports and quarterly partner check-ins.

Manage strategic planning and priorities for meetings with contracted and community partners. Facilitate bimonthly and monthly meetings with partners.

Serve as key liaison between Data & Research Core and Implementation team.

Assist Communications Specialist with the creation and maintenance of relevant communication and media, including newsletter, printed materials and grant website.

Create strategic and meeting plans for both Project Management Team and Community Advisory Council meetings.

Support community outreach events.

Support community outreach events. Supervise student workers, interns, and/or other staff as required.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree. Minimum of three years experience.

Preferred Qualifications

Highly organized, strategic thinker who works well both independently and collaboratively and is solutions-oriented with strong analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills.

Public sector or community work experience a definite plus.

Experience managing relationships with multiple stakeholders and community members

Experience/comfort working in majority black and low-income communities.

An eagerness and enthusiasm to improve and innovate organizational functions.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook, Excel, and Power point), Google docs, and Basecamp.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

A personable, helpful team player.

A personable, helpful team player. Able to attend some evening and Saturday meetings and events.

Physical Demands

Typically sitting at a desk/table, standing, walking

Job Location:

University City

Additional Information

This position is classified as exempt with a salary grade of l. For more information regarding Drexel’s Professional Staff salary structure, https://drexel.edu/hr/career/ducomp/salstructure/

Special Instructions:

Please make sure you upload your Resume and Cover Letter when submitting your application.