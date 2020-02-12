Director of Development & Board Liaison: Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

A Bachelor’s degree and 3 years of nonprofit development experience, or relevant education and non-development experience, are required for this position. The Director of Development & Board Liaison must be a team player who possesses strong development, project management, communication, journalistic and record-keeping skills, attention to details and deadlines and a clear and concise writing style. Knowledge of or experience working in Salesforce and financial literacy a plus.

This position is full time and reports to the Vice President of Development. Salary range is $40,000-$50,000 based on skills and experience.

About the Cultural Alliance’s Work Environment:

As the Cultural Alliance serves our members and the broader arts and culture sector, we also celebrate the people who make that vital work possible. We know that as happy, healthy and fulfilled individuals, we are better advocates for the Cultural Alliance and its constituents.

We create an inclusive and supportive environment by practicing respect, empathy and valuing the diversity and perspective of each individual. Through our actions, we are accountable to our mission and values and considerate of each other and our stakeholders. We encourage work/life balance because we know that our unique backgrounds, passions and interests outside of work help to inspire innovative solutions.

We believe that we are all leaders, all possessing important insight into the mission of the Cultural Alliance, and all deserving of opportunities for advancement and professional development. We work as a team to build trust and collaborate in a way in which everyone’s input is heard and their contributions appreciated. We promote creativity and out-of-the-box thinking and challenge ourselves to continually ask what a strong organization looks like.