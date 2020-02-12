Director of Development & Board Liaison: Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

The Director of Development & Board Liaison plays a critical role in helping the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance fulfill our mission of leading, strengthening and amplifying the voices of Philadelphia’s arts and cultural community. The Alliance’s work promotes that mission through initiatives that build support for arts and culture, grow and connect with audiences and promote diversity.
The Director of Development & Board Liaison position is an opportunity to hone leadership, project management and fundraising skills in a wide range of activities, including developing institutional funding strategies and proposals, cultivating individual donors and managing board activities. This position advances the Cultural Alliance’s mission and programs by implementing strategies to meet the organization’s contributed income goals.
The Cultural Alliance is mindful of diversity, equity and inclusion and welcomes and encourages individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds to consider this position.
Primary Roles & Responsibilities
- Work with the Vice President of Development, leadership team and staff to craft proposals for institutional (foundation, government and corporate) funders
- Prepare effective, timely communications to current institutional funders, including proposals, budgets, reports, acknowledgment letters, etc.
- Manage and maintain grants calendar
- Research new and existing institutional funders to support leadership in cultivating prospects and tailoring messaging and projects to address funders’ priorities or evolving trends in the field
- Track progress and generate departmental reports and budgets regarding foundation, corporate and government giving goals
- Work closely with staff at all levels of the organization to understand all facets of the Cultural Alliance’s programs and operations and interpret for prospective funders
- Oversee all aspects of the Annual Fund for sustainability and growth, including messaging and design, list and prospect development
- Support the Vice President of Development and leadership team in high-end donor circle cultivation and renewals
- Support the Emerging Leaders Circle, including stewardship, outreach and cultivation and annual programming
- Manage all board logistics, including meetings, communications and meeting notes and records
- Oversee all aspects of data maintenance, including salesforce management, gifts processing, donor acknowledgements, updates and reporting
A Bachelor’s degree and 3 years of nonprofit development experience, or relevant education and non-development experience, are required for this position. The Director of Development & Board Liaison must be a team player who possesses strong development, project management, communication, journalistic and record-keeping skills, attention to details and deadlines and a clear and concise writing style. Knowledge of or experience working in Salesforce and financial literacy a plus.
This position is full time and reports to the Vice President of Development. Salary range is $40,000-$50,000 based on skills and experience.
About the Cultural Alliance’s Work Environment:
As the Cultural Alliance serves our members and the broader arts and culture sector, we also celebrate the people who make that vital work possible. We know that as happy, healthy and fulfilled individuals, we are better advocates for the Cultural Alliance and its constituents.
We create an inclusive and supportive environment by practicing respect, empathy and valuing the diversity and perspective of each individual. Through our actions, we are accountable to our mission and values and considerate of each other and our stakeholders. We encourage work/life balance because we know that our unique backgrounds, passions and interests outside of work help to inspire innovative solutions.
We believe that we are all leaders, all possessing important insight into the mission of the Cultural Alliance, and all deserving of opportunities for advancement and professional development. We work as a team to build trust and collaborate in a way in which everyone’s input is heard and their contributions appreciated. We promote creativity and out-of-the-box thinking and challenge ourselves to continually ask what a strong organization looks like.