Executive Director: A Woman’s Place, Doylestown

As the only domestic violence organization in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, A Woman’s Place (AWP) provides comprehensive free, private, and confidential service, support, education, outreach, and advocacy to victims of domestic violence and their children and the community. Founded in 1976, A Woman’s Place is dedicated to the empowerment of women and to ending intimate and domestic violence for all.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director provides leadership and direction to the staff and is responsible for the overall administration and operations of the organization including programming, fundraising, fiscal management, community relations, Board relations and strategic planning implementation. The Executive Director provides direction, goal setting and leadership to staff members, managing the operations and the activities of the staff while serving as the face of the organization building relationships within the community in order to promote the organization and its mission. Providing leadership and information to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities in the areas of policy, governance, finance, fundraising and planning.

Qualified candidates will have a minimum of seven (7) years of increasingly responsible management and administrative experience in nonprofit organizations preferably in domestic violence services or related programs including human/social services, healthcare, housing, education, or substance abuse. Proven skills and experience in communicating and working with a Board of Directors, committees, and Board members. The successful candidate will have an appreciation and passion for the mission of AWP and the individuals it serves. Must have extensive experience in program development and implementation, including budget oversight and human resource management. She/he must be a visionary, collaborative, decisive leader and outstanding communicator who clarifies goals, builds teams and cultivates trust while at the same time demands accountability. Experience in fundraising and managing a complex structure of government contracts. Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred. Must be willing and able to travel regionally including trips to Harrisburg and work some nights and weekends as required.

