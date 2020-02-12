President / CEO: Cornerstone Christian Academy, Philadelphia, PA

Cornerstone Christian Academy is a faith-based, non-denominational, co-educational, urban Christian school serving children in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Established in 1988, Cornerstone is an ACSI/Middle States-accredited independent school with an annual average enrollment of 180 students. Cornerstone is located in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia, among the city’s most economically disadvantaged communities. Through individual and corporate giving, all students receive annual scholarship support of up to 75 percent of tuition. Amid a strong charter-school presence, Cornerstone is committed to being a curriculum-driven, high-performing, technologically proficient school with a strong emphasis on responsive classroom practices and social emotional learning. Cornerstone is seeking an inspired, resourceful and collaborative leader as its next President/CEO to helm the next phase of its growth as a beacon of educational opportunity and achievement in Philadelphia.

Reporting to the Board of Trustees, the President/CEO serves as the school’s chief ambassador and governing administrator, with responsibilities focused on strategy, financial sustainability, institutional advancement, organizational structure and community and spiritual leadership. The President/CEO delegates to the Principal daily responsibilities for academic and co-curricular affairs, school operations, faculty and staff development, student support and parent relations yet maintains a close relationship with the Principal and other academic leaders, staying abreast of and engaged in school operations.

Qualified candidates will have a minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible senior leadership experience; prior nonprofit experience and management in an academic setting preferred. The successful candidate will have an appreciation and passion for the mission of Cornerstone Christian Academy with a deep-rooted commitment to Christian values. Must have knowledge of overall operations of an independent school, including academics, finances, development, admissions, marketing and care and maintenance of school’s physical facilities. Visionary and strategic planning capabilities to be applied toward the development of an innovative fundraising program, and the leadership necessary to ensure its successful implementation is essential. Advanced degree in education, organizational leadership, business, fundraising or ministry is required. Limited travel required; must be available to attend events after work hours or on weekends as needed.

For a complete position description, listing of qualifications and additional information on Cornerstone Christian Academy , visit our website at www.lambertassoc.com.

Qualified candidates may send resume and salary history to:

Tara Sweeney Lambert & Associates

222 S Manoa Road, Suite 201

Havertown, PA 19083 tsweeney@lambertassoc.com