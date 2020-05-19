Clinical Director

Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia seeks a Clinical Director to provide oversight and direction to the Counseling Center. The ideal candidate possesses a Master’s degree and LCSW or Ph.D. in Social Work, Psychology or related mental health discipline required and at least five years of experience providing outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents and adults. Experience, supervision and/or training in individual, family and group therapy also required. This person will be providing clinical supervision to LSW level staff therapists working toward their LCSW. The Director assumes primary responsibility for developing a shared understanding and vision of clinical and programmatic processes and goals and facilitates a team approach to program development tasks. The Director reports directly to the Executive Director of AVP.

Applicants must have criminal, child abuse, and FBI clearances within the last 5 years. Applicants should send a resume/CV and cover letter to avpjobs@avpphila.org. The subject line must read Clinical Director . The cover letter must include salary requirements. Salary starts at $60,000+ commensurate with experience.

Video or phone interviews will be conducted because of the ongoing public health crisis. Applicants will be contacted only if selected for an interview.

The Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia (AVP) is an equal opportunity employer committed to assembling a diverse, broadly trained staff. Women, minorities, people with lived experience, disabilities, fluency in languages other than English, and veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. In compliance with applicable laws and in furtherance of its commitment to fostering an environment that welcomes and embraces diversity, AVP does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex (including pregnancy and parenting status), disability, age, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status or genetic information in its programs or activities, including employment, admissions, and educational programs.

Clinical & Personnel Supervision Responsibilities:

Manages a staff of 5-7 Master’s level clinicians and one case manager.

Receives referrals from FMV and other sources, records receipt, assigns cases to appropriate Center staff and interns, and maintains record of outcome of referral.

Schedules regular, weekly clinical supervision for all therapists and additional supervision or consultation on an as-needed basis, including oversight of staff clinical record-keeping tasks, such as maintenance of chart notes, treatment plans, assessments and activity logs.

Supervises the case manager who oversees referrals from the Medical Examiner’s Office and conducts outreach to co-victims of homicide, including assistance with VCAP.

Convenes bi-weekly clinical meetings to provide opportunities for clinical supervision of cases and discussion of various administrative issues.

Provides discussion of program development issues and refining procedures that support and help rationalize delivery of direct services.

Oversees clinical record-keeping and data entry of Therapists.

Oversees the professional performance of Center staff and performs annual staff performance reviews and evaluations of interns.

Program Development & Training Responsibilities:

Supervises preparation of statistical and narrative reports, as required, for existing funding sources regarding Center activities. Compiles demographic, activity and outcome statistics.

Implements, designs, and modifies program evaluations and outcome measurements as necessary.

Ensures regular communication by Center staff with victim advocates regarding such issues as the status of cases referred by victim advocates to the Center and identification of co-victims currently receiving therapeutic services.

Coordinates, schedules and facilitates training for staff members as well as those activities provided by Counseling Center staff members to other mental health, human service, educational, and criminal justice professionals on topics related to trauma and grief.

Attends networking meetings with schools and other organizations whose services interface with those of the Center or are part of the network of agencies providing services to victims of violence.

Direct Service/Case Management Responsibilities:

Provides psychotherapeutic services to children and adults who are direct or indirect victims of violence on an individual, family, or group basis as appropriate.

Participates in providing crisis assistance in schools or other locations where groups of children and/or adults have been traumatized by violence.

Participates in providing internal and external training workshops.

Initiates and maintains contact (as needed) with referral sources.

Initiates and maintains contact with other professionals who may be resources for psycho-social support for the client, for example, victim advocates, Assistant District Attorneys, clergy, etc.

Initiates or attends meetings (as needed) with outside professionals for the purpose of promoting the progress and recovery of clients in treatment, advocacy, or educating representatives of other systems regarding the needs of co-victims of homicide and other crime victims.

Attends preliminary hearings and trials in support of clients and to provide psychological debriefing for clients following involvement with the criminal justice system.

Internal Administrative Tasks