Project Assistant (P/T: 25 hrs/wk): Philadelphia Children’s Alliance

The role of the Project Assistant is to work collaboratively with the Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center (NRCAC) Training and Resource Coordinator and project staff to manage logistics, fiscal reimbursements, data collection, and reporting for training and technical assistance activities for the NRCAC Training and Technical Assistance Project. This position is supported by a federal grant from the Department of Justice/Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Programs (OJJDP). Consultants are paid by the grant recipient, Philadelphia Children’s Alliance (PCA).

General Responsibilities:

The Project Assistant is responsible for administrative tasks, fiscal oversight, and technology support of the NRCAC Training and Technical Assistance Project.

Event Planning and Logistics Management

• Prepare training materials, track training registrations and respond to participant requests

• Manage lodging blocks and individual reservations

• Create and send logistics memos

• Follow up after trainings

• Complete Conference Cost Requests and Post Reports for funder

Financial

• Manage requirements for non-staff facilitators, consultants, and contractors

• Process, code, and track expenses

• Develop and manage Chapter Development/Training Grant RFPs and annual sub-grants

• Work with PCA finance department on NRCAC activities as needed

• Maintain most up-to-date information on Department of Justice fiscal information/updates to the financial guide

Database Management and Data Reporting

• Salesforce database management, develop and generate custom reports

• Compile and upload training-related and other documents to Google Drive

Marketing, Social Media, and Technology

• Social Media content posting and generate data reports

• Host and manage Zoom meetings/online trainings

• Maintain calendar of events on various funder and partner agency website

Education/Experience Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree in related field – diversity valued

• Self-starter with ability to work independently and as a team member

• Dependability in following through on projects within set timeframes

• Strong organizational skills, attention to detail and ability to multi-task

• Proficiency in computer applications (e.g. Microsoft Office, Power point & Publisher) and Information Technology applications (e.g. WordPress, Salesforce, Zoom, Social Media)

Supervision:

The Project Assistant will report to the Project Director and work collaboratively with the NRCAC Training and Resource Coordinator on all grant activities and responsibilities.

Salary based on qualifications and experience. PCA/NRCAC is an equal opportunity employer. This position is approved and funded by a grant provided through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. This position is contingent upon receipt of continued funding of the NRCAC Project by the U.S. Department of Justice.