Director of Advancement: Delaware Art Museum

The Delaware Art Museum is seeking a full-time Director of Advancement to focus on individual giving, as well as oversee the Museum’s grants. This position will work under the direction of the Executive Director and will serve as a member of the leadership team.

Under the leadership of our Board of Trustees, the Delaware Art Museum is implementing a comprehensive approach to community and civic engagement. This exciting new strategic direction requires that we increase our value and relevance to all audiences through a variety of initiatives, including substantial community partnerships; the Museum’s Performance Series, which ranges from concerts to cutting-edge, multi-disciplinary artists committed to social justice; and our commitment to a wide array of educational offerings. The Director of Advancement is a critical contributor to the realization of the new direction.

Responsibilities

Annual and Special Gifts Management (70%) – Utilize moves management to engage existing supporters and develop deep, meaningful relationships to increase annual giving. Work towards ambitious annual fundraising goal of $400,000. This includes: coordinating donor strategies with Executive Director, managing a portfolio of approximately 80-100 donors and prospects, developing and implementing outreach strategies to attract new donors, strategically executing proposal plans, and using the Museum’s Altru system to update donor profiles and identify gift capacity. This role collaborates heavily with Museum staff and board members to address fundraising needs. Fundraising priorities include unrestricted annual gifts, project-specific gifts, and legacy gifts. This position will also help craft messaging and tactics for the Museum’s semi-annual Annual Fund appeal campaigns, and devise strategies to move donors into higher giving categories.

Administrative (20%) –Work with the leadership team on a variety of Museum-wide projects and oversee the Board Development Committee to build and maintain an active donor pipeline drawing from Delaware Art Museum Members, volunteers, and Annual Fund donors. This position will also work with the Executive Director and Trustees to create and manage a corporate advisory committee in the near future.

Grants Oversight (10%) – Supervise the Museum’s Grants Manager. Assist with strategy and prioritization. Provide guidance for meetings with donors and feedback on grant narratives.

Required Qualifications

• Proven experience in major individual gift fundraising, preferably in the visual arts, and in cultivating and soliciting prospects capable of five- to seven-figure gifts.

Candidates should have proven success in soliciting gifts at the $25,000 level and above with the ability to meet and exceed fundraising goals

• Proven experience managing grants, especially foundation and federal grants

• Knowledge and deep understanding of the principles of development and all aspects of the major gift/fundraising cycle

• Some knowledge of tax laws and regulations related to charitable giving and estates

• Knowledge about planned giving techniques preferred

• Knowledge of Microsoft Office and internal donor software; Altru preferred

• Proven interpersonal skills with the ability to interact with a diverse audience in a friendly and professional manner while demonstrating diplomacy, tact, and poise

• Ability to articulate the Museum’s case for support effectively to secure donor commitments

• Superb writing and editing skills

• Must be a self-starter with the ability to work independently especially in initiating contacts and following up with prospective donors

• Ability to travel up to 20% (Must be able to travel throughout the local area and occasionally to other parts of the country – When COVID travel restrictions are lifted)

• Attention to detail and accuracy; commitment to flawless execution of detailed plans

• Excellent organizational skills with the ability to manage concurrent projects

• Ability to work some evenings and weekends as necessary with flexible scheduling

• Knowledge of greater Wilmington a plus

• Knowledge or art history and/or a background in the arts or cultural organizations a plus

• Commitment to values and mission of the Delaware Art Museum.

• A collegial attitude and sense of humor

Education/Experience

• Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred

• 5-7 years’ experience in major gifts fundraising; Experience with cultural institutions preferred

We invite you to apply.

About the Museum

For over 100 years, the Museum has served as a primary arts and cultural institution in Delaware. It is alive with experiences, discoveries, and activities to connect people with art and with each other. Originally created in 1912 to honor the renowned illustrator and Wilmington-native, Howard Pyle, the Museum’s collection has grown to over 12,000 works of art in our building and sculpture garden. Also recognized for British Pre-Raphaelite art, the Museum is home to the largest and most important Pre-Raphaelite collection outside of the United Kingdom and a growing collection of significant contemporary art.