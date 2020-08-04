Director of Operations & Development: Center for Emerging and Visual Artists

With of mission to cultivate, nurture, and advance the careers of emerging visual artists while simultaneously expanding opportunities for the public to discover and connect with art, CFEVA’s services raise the profile of Philadelphia’s professional artists, foster artistic experimentation and innovation, and showcase how vibrant artistic communities boost civic engagement. Through fellowships, residencies, educational outreach, regional exhibitions, professional development, and city-wide events, CFEVA provides artists with the tangible resources needed to develop viable and sustainable careers.

CFEVA was founded by the late Felicity R. “Bebe” Benoliel in 1983 as the Creative Artists Network, and has transformed over the last 35 years into one of the region’s leading service providers for artists. The organization recently crafted a new Strategic Framework, which will guide the organization’s endeavors to remain at the forefront of the intersection between art and community and the region’s obvious resource for navigating a career in the visual arts. Goals include:

Assure programs and services are relevant and responsive to visual artists. CFEVA’s goal is to make Philadelphia a hub for working artists. Enhance our relationships with individuals, peer organizations, area universities and colleges, and the business community to strengthen our resource network. Strengthen internal capacities to ensure CFEVA’s business model remains agile. After reconfiguring and growing the current staff, CFEVA will investigate a permanent solution for its physical space needs, with a goal of being in a new home by 2022.

Position Overview

The Director of Development and Operations provides the leadership, strategic direction, management and coordination of CFEVA’s Development and Operations functions. Part of a two-person organizational leadership team, this position works in close collaboration with Program staff and reports directly to the Board of Directors. As CFEVA’s Chief Fundraiser, the Director of Development and Operations will spearhead all Development efforts, including cultivating and stewarding individual, corporate, government and foundation relationships with a goal to secure diverse streams of contributed revenue. This position also helps to raise the visibility of CFEVA’s mission with external constituents while balancing CFEVA’s business operations.

Roles and Responsibilities

Craft and execute an annual Development plan that includes identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding individual and institutional relationships.

Manage individual donor campaigns, including growing the Collector’s Circle leadership annual giving program, driving Annual Fund efforts, and securing major gifts through special appeals.

With support from interns and program staff, spearhead foundation and government grant-seeking efforts, including research, strategy development, proposal preparation, budgeting and reporting.

Identify and secure corporate relationships through CFEVA’s custom exhibition program and for exhibition and event sponsorship.

In partnership with the Development Committee, plan and implement CFEVA’s annual fundraising benefit—the CFEVA Art Party—including crafting the event theme, securing sponsorship and individual Host Committee support, managing vendor relationships, and coordinating logistical details.

Coordinate other special events, including Collector’s Circle events, POST fundraisers, and cultivation activities, and serve as a welcoming body at all CFEVA events.

In partnership with the Executive Artistic Director, craft a vision for CFEVA’s Marketing and Public Relations platform.

Guide program staff in executing digital marketing and social media efforts, draft and distribute press releases and media advisories, and track media impressions.

Actively prepare for and participate in all Board meetings and serve as the primary liaison to the Finance, Development and Executive Committees. Maintain positive Board relationships. Support the Board recruitment process.

Supervise a part-time Bookkeeper and co-manage program staff and interns.

Working with the Board Treasurer, Finance Committee, and part-time Bookkeeper, manage CFEVA’s financial systems, with a keen eye on A/R, A/P, and cash flow projections. Gather material in preparation for the annual audit, distribute 1099s and W-2s. Draft the organization’s annual operating budget.

Manage CFEVA’s benefits program, including serving as primary contact for the organization’s healthcare, dental, Simple IRA, and payroll providers. Document internal policies and procedures and ensure the CFEVA Handbook for Employees is followed. Annually renew CFEVA’s insurance policies

The Ideal Candidate

CFEVA is a dynamic, fast moving organization that values creativity and innovative thinking while fostering strong teamwork and mutual respect among its staff and Board. The ideal candidate possess outstanding interpersonal skills, is enthusiastic, detail-oriented and a quick learner, and is able to tackle many projects at one time. They have a passion for the arts and possess the credibility and industry savvy to build rapport with many different kinds of constituents. This person is adaptable and flexible, able to effectively work under pressure, possess good judgment, and is willing to take a fresh approach to produce quality work.

Skills and Qualifications

Strong communication skills with the ability to craft persuasive oral and written presentations.

Experience developing and implementing effective strategies.

Good leadership, including the ability to clearly and fairly set expectations, inspire confidence and commitment, and address challenges head-on.

Strong negotiation and advocacy skills.

Demonstrated success working with individual donors, foundations, corporations, and government agencies, with a proven track record of securing major gifts.

Strong business and financial acumen with the ability to understand and work with budgets, adhere non-profit funding requirements, assess financial management issues and interpret the organization’s fiscal health for the Board and key stakeholders.

Exceptional organizational skills with strong attention to detail.

Proficiency with Donor Perfect or similar CRM and Microsoft Office Professional Suite. Knowledge of QuickBooks a plus.

This position requires a BA (MA preferable) and a minimum five years of experience in managing and building a fundraising program in a nonprofit environment, preferably in a cultural arts organization.

Competitive salary commensurate with experience, and full benefits package. EOE. To apply, please submit a cover letter and CV or resume, three writing samples, and references to jessica@cfeva.org.