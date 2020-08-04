Executive Director: Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture

Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture is seeking new leadership as its Founding Director will transition from her role by the end of 2020 (read more about this transition here).

The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for the organization’s administration and implementation of its strategic direction, as well as managing its staff and programs. Other key responsibilities include fundraising and oversight of marketing and community outreach.

Responsibilities:

1) Mission and Strategy Fulfillment: works with board and staff to ensure that the organization’s mission is fulfilled through programs, community outreach, and strategic planning, with responsibility for:

Envisioning and implementing Al-Bustan’s programs that carry out the organization’s mission (program implementation includes planning with staff, monitoring progress, assessing impact, and adjusting scope as necessary)

2) Operations: oversees and implements appropriate resources to ensure that the operations of the organization are appropriate, with responsibility for:

Effective administration of Al-Bustan’s operations

3) Financial Performance and Viability: develops resources sufficient to ensure the financial health of the organization, with responsibility for:

Fiscal integrity of Al-Bustan to include submission to the Board of a proposed annual budget and quarterly financial statements which accurately reflect the financial condition of the organization; overseeing preparation of 990 tax returns and liaising with accountant and auditor on all financial matters

4) Board Governance: works with the Board in order to fulfill the organization’s mission, with responsibility for:

Leading Al-Bustan in a manner that supports and guides the organization’s mission as defined by the Board of Directors

Professional Qualifications Required:

Fluency in speaking, reading, writing Arabic

Professional Qualifications Preferred:

Experience in living or traveling in the Arab region

About Us