Policy Director: Education Law Center-PA

seeks an experienced professional for a full-time policy advocacy position in our Philadelphia office. The candidate should have a demonstrated commitment to public interest law and advancing the rights of underserved populations.
Job Responsibilities include:
- Leading ELC’s legislative and policy initiatives with a primary focus on our fair school funding advocacy
- Working in collaboration with partners in other organizations to advance the rights of students
- Informing and developing ELC’s policy positions at the local, state, and federal level
- Supervising other attorneys on policy work
We are looking for a candidate with:
- At least 8 years of legal and/or policy experience
- Experience doing policy work at the local, state, and/or federal level
- Leadership and/or supervisory experience
- Excellent research, writing and analytical skills
- Ability to work collaboratively with colleagues and community partners
- Initiative, vision, and a willingness to use multi-strategy approaches to advocacy
- Public speaking experience
- Demonstrated interest in ELC’s mission and/or experience working with underserved clients or communities
- Prior experience on the staff or board of a nonprofit is a plus
- Preference for attorney with admission and good standing in the Pennsylvania bar or eligible for admission by reciprocity
About Us
The Education Law Center-PA, a statewide nonprofit legal advocacy organization that has played a leading role on key issues of educational equity and civil rights since 1975.
The mission of the Education Law Center is to ensure that all children in Pennsylvania have access to a quality public education. ELC accomplishes this mission through multiple strategies, including direct legal representation, impact litigation, educating parents and students about their legal rights, working in partnership with community-based groups, and policy advocacy. Our work focuses on issues of access and equity for students historically underserved by public education, including students of color, students with disabilities, English language learners, students experiencing homelessness, LGBTQ youth, and students involved in the foster care and juvenile justice systems. We work to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline, secure fair and adequate funding for public schools, and ensure that all children have access to the full range of opportunities.