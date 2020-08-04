Visitor Services Manager: African American Museum in Philadelphia

POSITION SUMMARY:
The Visitor Services Manager oversees all administrative, managerial, and budgetary aspects of the Visitor Services Department. This includes the strategic planning and execution of visitor services goals and advertising strategies. He/She serves as an Ambassador for the Museum and is responsible for the overall management of customer service as well as directly facilitating a safe, educational and beneficial visitor experience for all Museum guests. The Visitor Services Manager will be expected to proactively propose new ideas that will improve and enhance the visitor experience as well as increase revenue. The Visitor Services Manager reports to the VP of Finance & Administration and is part of the Senior Management team.
PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
VISITOR SERVICES
- Develop and manage admission strategies, including packages, partner discounts, advertising, and trade shows
- Work with Finance and Administration Departments to oversee Museum facilities and ensure that hardware is functional and ready for visitor services staff and the public’s use
- Organize and administer the overall operations of the Visitor Services Department with a focus on customer service, organization, and efficiency, ensuring visitors are attended to professionally and promptly
- Schedule, train, and manage Visitor Services personnel, ensuring adherence to admission procedures as well as ensuring that communication and information are current and accurate
- Work with Development Department to develop and manage the advertising and outreach strategies for individuals, members, school/groups and corporate partners that include online communication and electronic/direct mail
- Coordinate with the Educational Programming Manager as school/group tours are scheduled to ensure the quality of visitors’ experience and safety during school/group tour visits
- Manage Group Sales ensuring the timely input and processing of group tour reservations as well as the coordination of contracts and invoicing, and prompt and accurate payment processing
- Collaborate with the Development Department to manage the organization and administration of the Visitor Services volunteer program.
- Assist any special interest groups, in order to provide a unique on-site experience for a select number of visitors.
- Serve as an advocate for visitors while simultaneously promoting the welfare of the Museum; communicating with a variety of visitors with diverse interests and abilities to ensure a positive Museum experience;
- Manage and resolve visitor concerns and complaints to their satisfaction and the Museum’s
FACILITY RENTAL
- Develop and manage facility rental strategies, including packages, member discounts, advertising, and trade shows
- Work with the VP of Finance & Administration to review and update facility rental rates ensuring they align with the Museum’s business model and current museum industry standards
- Work with Development Department to develop and manage advertising and outreach strategies for corporate partners, donors, and members that include online communications and electronic/direct mail
- Work with clients to negotiate rates related to facility rentals
- Plan and orchestrate the logistics and set-up for facility rentals
- Implement follow-up as needed, including invoicing, “thank you” letters, etc.
- Cultivate and build upon existing relationships and contracts with caterers and other vendors
- Work with the Security & Maintenance Departments to ensure adequate staffing of rentals, education and public programs, and special events during evenings, weekends, and holidays as necessary
GIFT SHOP
- Develop and manage gift shop strategies, including identifying appropriate merchandise, member discounts, advertising, and trade shows
- Work with Development Department to develop and manage advertising and outreach strategies for the gift shop that include online communication and electronic/direct mail
- Work with necessary departments to identify merchandise relevant to the Museum’s mission, exhibitions, related programming and events, and visitor demand
- Conduct regular inventory for the Museum gift shop
- Perform monthly merchandise reconciliation with the Finance Department
- Train and oversee staff in sales and merchandising
DATABASE MANAGEMENT
- Manage and distribute a weekly schedule of tours and special events
- Manage the Museum’s Point-of-Sales (POS) system with visitor, facility usage, and museum store statistics
- Maintain and generate daily/weekly/monthly visitor reports for the Finance Office including details such as visitor attendance records, demographic information, survey results, etc.
- Generate, analyze and reconcile statistical reports on a monthly basis with the Finance Office
ADMINISTRATIVE FUNCTIONS
- Assist the VP of Finance & Administration as necessary to ensure the fulfillment of department and division goals, including special events and other special projects when needed
- Act as the Museum’s representative at meetings associated with hospitality and tourism networking functions to promote the Museum in the tourism market
- Prepare monthly Committee/Executive-level reports, presentations, and/or agendas on budgeting, system performance, proposed improvements, and any necessary further analysis as needed
- Participate in board committee activities such as attending meetings and providing administrative support when needed
- Manage the implementation and enforcement of Museum standards
- Develop and manage an annual budget for the Visitor Services Department
- Assist the VP of Finance & Administration in developing, implementing and managing policies and procedures for the Visitor Services Department and Museum’s POS system
- Assist the Human Resources Department in hiring, evaluating, and terminating Visitor Services personnel
- Work with the Security & Maintenance Manager to implement and conduct periodic reviews of all security and emergency procedures
- Assist the Security & Maintenance Manager in developing, implementing and managing American Alliance of Museums (AAM) standards for the Museum Emergency Handbook, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, way signage, and identification badges for all staff, volunteers, and business office visitors
- Perform other duties as needed and as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:
Education/ Experience Required:
- Bachelor’s Degree required with course work in business or arts administration
- Minimum five to seven years’ experience; or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience
Skills and Abilities Required:
- Solid computer skills; knowledge of constituent management and point-of-sale systems; Blackbaud products highly desirable
- Knowledge of customer service principles, practices, and procedures; arts and/or leisure audiences preferred
- Knowledge of financial record-keeping practices and procedures; ability to type numeric entries using ten key and make basics calculation accurately; excellent business math skills
- Ability to develop, implement and manage effective initiatives and strategies to ensure consistent excellent customer service in all areas of the public Museum
- Ability to train, direct, manage, evaluate, and motivate staff and volunteers
- Ability to work in non-profit environment; adhere to deadlines; demonstrate flexibility in meeting shifting demands and priorities
- Handle a large variety of complex tasks and prioritizing workflow in a fast-paced office environment
- Ability to establish and manage effective working relationships with staff, volunteers, and members of the public; exercise tact and diplomacy at all times; demonstrate an understanding of protocol and sensitivity to cultural diversity issues
- Ability to regularly work evenings, weekends, holidays and special event hours
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS &WORKING CONDITIONS:
Must be able to remain in a stationary position for extended periods of time operating a computer and other offices productivity devices such as a calculator, telephone, and copy machine. Must be able to adapt to high pace environments occasionally moving/lifting lightweight equipment and other work-related objects up to 25lbs. May have to work late nights, weekends and in outdoor weather.
Expected hours: 37.5 per week