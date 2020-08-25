GSI Partners Manager: The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia

About SBN’s Green Stormwater Infrastructure Partners

A core part of SBN’s strategy to build a just, green, and thriving economy in the region, our Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) Partners are advancing Greater Philadelphia’s GSI industry and innovation. Participating members include engineering and landscape architecture firms; landscape contracting firms; and material suppliers whose services and products pertain to GSI. Many are recognized as experts locally, regionally, and nationally.

Position Description and Qualifications:

The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia (SBN) is seeking a Manager of our GSI Partners initiative to lead the implementation of all program activities, increase and diversify membership, steward relationships with members and other key industry stakeholders, and advance identified industry priorities.

Our ideal candidate is a mature self-starter, with a proven passion for and subject matter expertise in green stormwater infrastructure; proven capabilities in cultivating and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with business and government stakeholders; a track record of moving established priority issues forward while remaining adaptable; an aptitude for recognizing opportunities and translating ideas into action; and a demonstrated record of taking a cooperative and collaborative approach to their work.

Our ideal candidate also has a propensity for data and research and a knack for synthesizing information to identify themes and focus on the essence of an issue.

Major Responsibilities:

SBN’s GSI Partners Manager will be responsible for the following, and other related duties as needed:

Lead the implementation and evaluation of current and future GSI Partners activities

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with businesses in the local GSI industry; developers and property owners; the Philadelphia Water Department; and other relevant local and regional stakeholders regarding programmatic activities and to advance advocacy goals

Regularly engage members and other stakeholders to share knowledge and best practices, explore business opportunities, and discuss strategies to grow the region’s GSI industry and innovation

Represent SBN on relevant external committees and advisory groups

Track relevant research and reports; identify trends and potential opportunities and challenges

Prepare written materials that help advance SBN's advocacy agenda as it relates to GSI

Maintain department budget

Additional Qualifications:

Demonstrated commitment to SBN’s values and mission

Experience working with the business community

Degree in relevant field preferred

At least 7-9 years relevant experience preferred

Ability to be flexible with morning and evening hours as needed

Ability to attend off-site functions (when in-person gatherings can resume)

Familiarity with Neon or similar CRM preferred

Compensation:

This is a full-time position. SBN offers a competitive benefits package with medical, vision, and dental coverage options, as well as generous paid time off. Salary is in the mid-upper $50s commensurate with experience.

To apply: Submit a cover letter, resume, and brief relevant writing sample as a single .pdf to allegra@sbnphiladelphia.org, with the subject line “SBN GSI Partners Manager: Last name, First name”

SBN embraces the diversity of our region’s assets, perspectives, and voices. We believe that the broadest possible participation of different races, genders, and other identities is vital to SBN’s continued relevance and our ability to best serve our mission. As such, we strongly encourage people of color, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other identities to apply for this and all open positions.

EOE: SBN is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. SBN’s non-discrimination policy can be found here.

